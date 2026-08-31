Panjab University Students’ Elections: Who Is Ankit Bidhan, the Research Scholar Behind ABVP’s Victory?

A major win for RSS-backed Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) in the Panjab University Campus Students’ Council (PUCSC) election. During the election, ABVP’s Ankit Bidhan ensured his victory, securing 2,879 votes, defeating the nearest rival, Adil Brar, who managed to receive 2,323 votes, with a margin of 556 votes. The NSUI candidate Gurman Singh Sidhu finished in third position with 2,034 votes.

Who Is Ankit Bidhan?

Ankit Bidhan hails from Haryana’s Jind district, and he has completed his early education and graduation from there. Thereafter, he moved to Chandigarh for higher studies in law at the Department of Laws, Panjab University. He is currently pursuing a research scholar at the Centre for the Study of Social Inclusion at Panjab University. He is pursuing a PhD.

Bidhan comes from a rural family background in Haryana. His journey from Jind to Panjab University has also been a key part of his student political career.

Ankit Bidhan’s Political Journey

Bidhan has been associated with ABVP since 2021. During this period, he took part in student welfare activities and university-related issues. He also remained active in the organisation’s campus activities. ABVP later nominated him for the PUCSC president’s post. According to his social media profile, Bidhan identifies himself as a research scholar at Panjab University. His election campaign focused on student concerns and welfare issues.

Why Ankit Bidhan Called It a ‘Gen-Z Victory’

After his win, Bidhan described the result as more than a personal victory. He called it a “victory for the entire Gen-Z community.” He said the result showed that Gen-Z has faith in ABVP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Bidhan also thanked students and his supporters for their trust. He said his priority would be to raise student concerns and work towards resolving them.

ABVP Wins PUCSC President’s Post Again

Bidhan’s victory gives ABVP the president’s post at Panjab University for the second consecutive year. In the 2025 student union elections, ABVP’s Gaurav Veer Sohal won the president’s post. He secured 3,148 votes and defeated Student Front’s Sumit Sharma by 488 votes.

Sohal’s win was ABVP’s first major success in the university’s student politics. Bidhan’s latest victory strengthens the organisation’s position on campus. As the new PUCSC president, Bidhan will now face the task of addressing student issues and delivering on his election promises.