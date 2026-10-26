‘Papa, Paise Aap Rakh… Main Mom Ke Paas Ja Raha’, Only Son Shoots Himself With Father’s Pistol In Jhansi, Video Reveals Heartbreaking Last Words

A 19-year-old BA student allegedly died by suicide using his father’s licensed pistol at his home in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh. Police reportedly found a video on his mobile phone in which he spoke about his relationship with his father, referred to his deceased mother and said that nobody should be held responsible for his death. The incident took place in the Gursarai police station area.

Neighbours Hear Gunshot, Father Rushes Home

The incident occurred in Singar village, where the student, identified as Luv Patel, lived with his father, Munnalal Patel, and stepmother. According to the account, neighbours rushed to the house after hearing a gunshot. When they found the door locked, they informed Munnalal, who had gone to the fields with his wife. The couple returned home and opened the room, where they found Luv lying on the floor with a pistol beside him. His father immediately took him to a health centre in Gursarai. However, doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Father Had Married Twice

Munnalal Patel, a retired village development officer, had reportedly retired from government service around 10 years ago and subsequently took up farming. He had married twice. His first wife, Hemlata, did not have children, following which he married Sangeeta Patel. The couple had a son, Luv, who was Munnalal’s only child. Sangeeta reportedly died in 2009 after setting herself on fire. Following her death, Luv continued living with his father.

Viral Video Mentions Deceased Mother

During the investigation, police reportedly recovered a video recorded by Luv before his death. In the recording, he expressed distress over the difficulties he believed he had caused his father and made references to his family circumstances. Pointing towards his mother’s photograph, Luv said he was going to her. He also made a remark about money and said that his friends, family members and relatives should not be blamed for the incident. Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the student’s death.

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