A disturbing video from Bihar has surfaced on social media, showing a group of youths allegedly harassing a girl and assaulting the boy accompanying her. The footage captures the girl repeatedly pleading with the youths to let them go, while the situation escalates as the group continues to confront the couple. The incident reportedly took place at Kashirampur embankment, and police have registered a case against three identified accused.

Girl Pleads With Youths to Let Them Go

In the viral video, the girl can repeatedly be heard asking the youths to leave them alone. During the confrontation, she tells them that she and her male friend are planning to get married. She is also seen trying to contact her sister and offering to speak to her mother, apparently in an attempt to convince the group to let them go. However, one of the youths insists that she speak to her father. The footage also shows the group allegedly harassing the girl and assaulting the boy accompanying her.

Accused Films the Entire Incident

Another disturbing aspect of the incident is that one of the accused youths was reportedly recording the confrontation on his mobile phone. The video shows the girl pleading with the group while her male companion faces aggression. The footage has raised concerns over the harassment of young couples and women’s safety in public places.

Three Accused Identified by Police

According to police, the incident took place at Kashirampur embankment. Following verification, the accused were identified as Anurag Kumar, Ujjwal Kumar and Vishal Kumar, all residents of the Bochahan police station area. A case has been registered at Bochahan Police Station against the three accused, and further action is underway.

Police Action Underway

The incident has once again raised questions about women’s safety and the harassment faced by couples in public spaces. With a case registered, attention is now on the police investigation and the action taken against those involved in the incident.

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