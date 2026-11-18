Aryan, 7, and Shyam, 5, left home on a scooter for what they were told would be a treat. According to police, their father took them to a canal instead, and two days on the search for them has not ended.

A Scooter Ride For Treats

On Monday evening, November 16, a 40-year-old man named Somnath Damodar Rodge took his two young sons out on his scooter. The boys, 7 year old Aryan and 5 year old Shyam, were reportedly told they were going to get chocolates and vada pav.

Nothing about the outing is known to have seemed unusual to them.

The Canal At Nandar

The incident took place around 7 pm on Monday in Nandar village of Paithan taluka, in Maharashtra’s Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district. It was evening, and the canal was running strong.

“Papa, We Will Die”

As the father prepared to push them in, the terrified boys reportedly wept and begged him. According to reports, the children pleaded with their father not to throw them into the canal, saying, “Papa, we will die.” He is alleged to have ignored them and thrown both into the water.

Shocking and heartbreaking visuals 💔😢 A father allegedly threw his two children into the water. What could possibly justify such an act? 😡 https://t.co/6QSaV8nIGQ — Ramesh S 🚩 (@hinduvision1) November 18, 2026

Farmers Rush In, Stones Fly Back

Some local farmers were at the canal and ran towards him to stop what was happening. According to the report, he turned on them, throwing stones and hurling abuses. The farmers could not reach the boys in time.

The Police Arrive

The farmers alerted Pachod police, who reached the spot and took the accused into custody. Police said he confessed to throwing his sons into the canal during questioning. A confession to police is not a court finding, and the case has not been tried.

The Search Through The Night

A search involving police personnel, divers and family members began on Monday night. The strong current and flow of water in the canal have made the search difficult, and the boys had not been traced as of Tuesday, November 17.

What Is Still Unknown

The reports do not say why the man allegedly did this. No motive has been given. There is also nothing about the family, the mother, or any earlier dispute. The reports I found do not say whether the boys have since been found.

What Happens Next?

Will the divers find Aryan and Shyam, and what will the search reveal? What led a father to allegedly do this, and what will he be charged with? How will the boys’ mother and family cope in the hours ahead? And will the courts treat the confession to police as strong evidence? None of this has been answered yet.

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