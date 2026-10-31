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Home > Regionals News > Parents Believed Daughter Was Studying In London, 34-Year-Old’s Body Found In Rented Pune Flat After Months Of Silence – What Happened?

Parents Believed Daughter Was Studying In London, 34-Year-Old’s Body Found In Rented Pune Flat After Months Of Silence – What Happened?

A 34-year-old woman who secretly returned from London after going there for an MBA was found dead in her rented flat in Pune. Her family believed she was still in the UK.

Pune Woman Back From London For Months Found Dead In Flat (Image: X)
Pune Woman Back From London For Months Found Dead In Flat (Image: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Sat 2026-10-31 11:29 IST

The body of a 34-year-old woman, who traveled to London for an MBA degree but came back to India secretly after a few months, was found dead in her rented flat in Pune, Maharashtra. The woman is identified as Mugdha Avinash Deshmukh and hailed from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. Her parents were unaware of the fact that their daughter had come back from the UK and were under the assumption that she was still staying in London until they went looking for her.

Reportedly, Mugdha’s body was found on Thursday in her flat at the Lodha Belmondo Complex in Gahunje. As per the police officials, no injury marks were visible on her body. The cause of death is not known yet as the case is under investigation.

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How Pune police found Mugdha via her banking transactions

Mugdha traveled to the UK in July 2025 for an MBA course. However, she came back to India in August of the same year without letting her parents know and stayed in Pune. As per the police, she rented the flat in April but started living there after coming back from London in August.

As per reports, her family members stayed in contact with her via phone calls and messages, thinking that she was attending her classes in London. But on October 24, when they could not get hold of her and her phone turned out to be switched off, her father, Avinash Deshmukh, got in touch with one of her friends who lives in London.

London police reveal she had already left the UK

Her friend told him that she spoke to Mugdha on October 22. After that, she filed a complaint about Mugdha as a missing person in the London police department. But the reply came from the UK authorities that Mugdha had already left the UK by the end of August.

Then her family members approached the Indian authorities for help in locating her. Her father checked her bank account and found transactions related to food deliveries and online platforms made between October 8 and October 25.

According to reports, she had made one transaction in the area of Usmanpura, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. That led to the speculation that she had come back to India, and hence her father approached the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Crime Branch.

Pune flat had locksmith at the start; woman’s dead body discovered inside

Mugdha’s whereabouts were located by the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar police using bank transactions and other means to be in the Lodha Belmondo Complex at Gahunje in Pune. She was then communicated to the local police and was located in her rented flat.

Reports say that according to Devendra Chavan, senior inspector from the Shirgaon police station in Pimpri-Chinchwad, when the police team arrived at her flat, it was locked, and a locksmith had to be called to open the door, after which they found Mugdha’s dead body inside.

Police have not yet established what led to her death. No signs of injury were found on the body, and the exact cause of death has not been revealed. The circumstances under which Mugdha returned from London without informing her family and subsequently lived alone in Pune remain unclear.

Also Read: Caught on Camera: Live Rat Tied With String, Doused With Inflammable Substance and Set on Fire; 4 Men Booked in Jhansi- What Happened Next?    

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Parents Believed Daughter Was Studying In London, 34-Year-Old’s Body Found In Rented Pune Flat After Months Of Silence – What Happened?
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Parents Believed Daughter Was Studying In London, 34-Year-Old’s Body Found In Rented Pune Flat After Months Of Silence – What Happened?

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Parents Believed Daughter Was Studying In London, 34-Year-Old’s Body Found In Rented Pune Flat After Months Of Silence – What Happened?
Parents Believed Daughter Was Studying In London, 34-Year-Old’s Body Found In Rented Pune Flat After Months Of Silence – What Happened?
Parents Believed Daughter Was Studying In London, 34-Year-Old’s Body Found In Rented Pune Flat After Months Of Silence – What Happened?
Parents Believed Daughter Was Studying In London, 34-Year-Old’s Body Found In Rented Pune Flat After Months Of Silence – What Happened?
Parents Believed Daughter Was Studying In London, 34-Year-Old’s Body Found In Rented Pune Flat After Months Of Silence – What Happened?

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