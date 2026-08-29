Parents Jump Into Godavari River In Andhra Pradesh, Leaves 3-Year-Old Crying On Scooter As He Calls ‘Amma… Nana’

A three-year-old child was left alone on a scooter in the dark after his parents allegedly jumped into the Godavari River from a bridge in Andhra Pradesh’s West Godavari district late Thursday night. The couple, identified as 29-year-old Dodda Sai and his 28-year-old wife Shirisha, had reached the Chinchinada Vashishta Bridge with their child around 10 pm. Police said they left the child on the scooter before entering the river. The couple have not been found and a search operation is continuing.

Reportedly, the child was found crying on the bridge. Passersby heard him calling out, “Amma… Nana,” and alerted police. Officers reached the spot, took the child and his scooter with them and later handed him over to his family.

A three-year-old boy was left orphaned on a bridge in Andhra Pradesh’s West Godavari district after his parents allegedly jumped into the swollen Godavari River late Thursday night. The couple, identified as Dodda Sai, 29, and his wife Shireesha, 28, were residents of Velpuru… pic.twitter.com/K4Dtt4z2p2 — Hate Detector 🔍 (@HateDetectors) August 29, 2026

Andhra Pradesh tragedy: child found alone as search for parents continues

According to reports, the couple were residents of Velpuru village in Tanuku mandal. Their child was left alone in the cold and darkness while the search for his parents began. Teams have been looking for the couple in the river, but neither Sai nor Shirisha had been found at the time of the latest information.

Police have registered a case and started investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident. The couple are believed to have entered the river, but the ongoing search means authorities have not yet recovered them.

Andhra Pradesh river incident: debt and family problems under probe

According to reports, Sai was employed as a driver and had earlier resided in Gulf nations before coming back to Andhra Pradesh. From the investigations done by the police, it is clear that he was suffering from financial burden.

Nonetheless, the police have not officially regarded financial problem as the sole cause for the occurrence. Other family problems have been considered in the course of investigations to establish why the couple did what they did.

Andhra Pradesh case: three-year-old reunited with family

The child was eventually taken to safety after passersby noticed him crying on the scooter. Police then contacted his family and handed him over to them. The search for Sai and Shirisha continues in the Godavari.

The Andhra Pradesh incident has raised questions about the circumstances that pushed the couple to the river, while police work to establish the full sequence of events and the factors behind it. Financial hardship and family issues are among the aspects being examined as the investigation continues.

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