Passengers Grab Thief By Hand As He Attempts To Steal Phone In Moving Bihar Train

Phone snatching is unfortunately nothing new in Bihar, as these incidents are routinely reported. However, a recent attempt caught on camera turned into a total nightmare for the thief. In a video that has now gone viral, a man tried to snatch a passenger’s mobile phone through the window of a moving train. Despite his accomplices attempting to rescue him during the journey, they failed to break the passengers’ strong grip, and the incident landed the thief straight in jail.

Passengers Grab Thief Outside Moving Bihar Train

The viral social media video shows the man hanging outside the window of a moving train, desperately pleading with the passengers to set him free. The incident occurred near the Mansi Junction railway station on July 9. The thief had reached through the window to steal a phone, but alert passengers grabbed his hands instead. As the train pulled away and gathered speed, the thief kept pleading for mercy. The passengers held onto him securely for the entire stretch until the train reached the Khagaria railway station, where they handed him over to the waiting police.

Accused Arrested and Sent to Judicial Custody

According to the police, the accused seen in the viral video has been identified as Mohammad Fakhruddin, alias Chhotu, a resident of Naugachia, Bhagalpur. He had allegedly attempted to snatch a passenger’s phone through the window of the Janhit Express while it was at Mansi station. Following his capture by the passengers and subsequent handover to the Railway Police, he has been arrested and sent to judicial custody.

A History of Phone Snatching on Trains in Bihar

Over the years, numerous train-window snatching incidents have been reported across Bihar. A remarkably similar incident took place in 2022 during a train journey from Begusarai to Khagaria. A thief tried to snatch a phone, but alert passengers caught him by the arms and held him dangling outside the train for nearly 10 kilometers before he finally managed to break free and escape. In another tragic incident, a policewoman was seriously injured by snatchers. She was standing near the train door holding her phone when the train slowed down near a station, the snatchers struck and she resisted, causing the men to violently pull her out of the moving train, resulting in severe injuries.

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