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Home > Regionals News > Pati, Patni Aur Woh: Wife Falls For Another Man After Marrying Married Man, Love Triangle Ends In Bloody Tragedy

Pati, Patni Aur Woh: Wife Falls For Another Man After Marrying Married Man, Love Triangle Ends In Bloody Tragedy

Lucknow police arrested three people and detained a minor after solving Ramkishore Valmiki’s murder, allegedly planned by his wife and lover following marital disputes over an extramarital relationship.

Wife Falls For Another Man After Marrying Married Man. Image Credit: X
Wife Falls For Another Man After Marrying Married Man. Image Credit: X

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Sat 2026-09-19 10:17 IST

Lucknow police have solved a sensational murder case rooted in an illicit relationship, arresting three people including the main accused woman and her lover, while a minor has also been taken into custody.

The Second Marriage

According to police, the deceased, Ramkishore Valmiki, had been in a relationship with Sufia Bano for nearly four years before the two married roughly two years ago. During this time, Sufia began a relationship with 52 year old Munna, alias Muchhad. When Ramkishore learned of this affair, disputes began breaking out in the household on a near daily basis.

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Husband Returns To First Wife

As tensions grew, Ramkishore went back to his first wife, Kavita Devi, and started supporting her financially again. This move angered Sufia, who then conspired with Munna and his associate, Mohammad Iqbal, to eliminate her husband.

The Night Of The Murder

Police said that on the night of September 14 and 15, Sufia left the door unlocked and let Munna and Iqbal into the house. The two men stabbed Ramkishore to death while he was asleep. After the killing, the accused plastered over the floor to conceal the blood stains from the crime scene.

Body Hidden And Later Dumped

Sufia allegedly enlisted the help of her 16 year old son to stuff her husband’s body into a wooden box, which was hidden under the bed. The following night, the accused loaded the box onto an e-rickshaw and dumped it under the Bhavakheda canal culvert in the Mohanlalganj area, in an attempt to destroy evidence.

Case Registered, Arrests Made

A case was registered at Mohanlalganj police station on September 17 under relevant sections of the BNS Act, based on a complaint filed by Ramkishore’s first wife, Kavita. Acting on leads from the accused, police recovered the murder weapon, a blood soaked broom, the deceased’s clothes, and the e rickshaw used to transport the body.

Investigation Underway

Police have arrested Sufia Bano, Munna and Mohammad Iqbal in connection with the murder, while the minor involved has been taken into custody separately. Further investigation into the case is ongoing.

Also Read: IIT Bombay Student Found Dead After Being Caught Using ChatGPT In Exam

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Pati, Patni Aur Woh: Wife Falls For Another Man After Marrying Married Man, Love Triangle Ends In Bloody Tragedy

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Pati, Patni Aur Woh: Wife Falls For Another Man After Marrying Married Man, Love Triangle Ends In Bloody Tragedy

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Pati, Patni Aur Woh: Wife Falls For Another Man After Marrying Married Man, Love Triangle Ends In Bloody Tragedy

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Pati, Patni Aur Woh: Wife Falls For Another Man After Marrying Married Man, Love Triangle Ends In Bloody Tragedy
Pati, Patni Aur Woh: Wife Falls For Another Man After Marrying Married Man, Love Triangle Ends In Bloody Tragedy
Pati, Patni Aur Woh: Wife Falls For Another Man After Marrying Married Man, Love Triangle Ends In Bloody Tragedy
Pati, Patni Aur Woh: Wife Falls For Another Man After Marrying Married Man, Love Triangle Ends In Bloody Tragedy
Pati, Patni Aur Woh: Wife Falls For Another Man After Marrying Married Man, Love Triangle Ends In Bloody Tragedy

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