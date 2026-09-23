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Home > Regionals News > Patiala House Court Seeks Action Taken Report From Delhi Police Against Sanjay Azad Over Derogatory Remarks Against Hindu Deities

Patiala House Court Seeks Action Taken Report From Delhi Police Against Sanjay Azad Over Derogatory Remarks Against Hindu Deities

As per the complaint, some of the posts allegedly described Hindu gods as imaginary and included references to destroying Hindu religious texts. The complainant has sought directions for registration of an FIR, investigation into the allegations and preservation of relevant electronic evidence and social media records.

The matter was brought before the court by Advocate Amita Sachdeva, who has alleged that posts published from an X account belonging to the minor contained objectionable references to Hindu deities
The matter was brought before the court by Advocate Amita Sachdeva, who has alleged that posts published from an X account belonging to the minor contained objectionable references to Hindu deities

Published By: Nakshab Khan
Last updated: Wed 2026-09-23 13:38 IST

The Patiala House Court has sought an Action Taken Report (ATR) from the Delhi Police on a complaint seeking registration of an FIR against Sanjay Azad and his minor daughter Nishu Azad over alleged derogatory social media posts regarding Hindu deities.
 
The matter was brought before the court by Advocate Amita Sachdeva, who has alleged that posts published from an X account belonging to the minor contained objectionable references to Hindu deities and may promote religious enmity. The complaint refers to posts concerning Bhagwan Shiv, Bhagwan Shri Krishna, Maa Saraswati and Maa Durga.
 
As per the complaint, some of the posts allegedly described Hindu gods as imaginary and included references to destroying Hindu religious texts. The complainant has sought directions for registration of an FIR, investigation into the allegations and preservation of relevant electronic evidence and social media records.
 
On September 5, Amita Sachdeva had approached New Delhi District Cyber Police Station alleging that no action had been taken on her complaint. She subsequently moved the court seeking directions to the police.
 
Sachdeva’s complaint invokes provisions including Sections 196 and 299 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with other applicable provisions. 
 
Chief Judicial Magistrate Mridul Gupta has directed the Delhi Police to place its action taken report before the court. The matter is listed for further hearing in January 2027. The matter reportedly came to light after an altercation involving right-wing activist Swatantra Bharadwaj and Sanjay Azad during a protest at Jantar Mantar. During the incident, Sanjay Azad was inuured after an alleged assault. Later, an FIR was registered against Bharadwaj under the SC/ST Act, and he was granted three weeks’ interim bail by the court on September 15. 
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Patiala House Court Seeks Action Taken Report From Delhi Police Against Sanjay Azad Over Derogatory Remarks Against Hindu Deities
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Patiala House Court Seeks Action Taken Report From Delhi Police Against Sanjay Azad Over Derogatory Remarks Against Hindu Deities

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Patiala House Court Seeks Action Taken Report From Delhi Police Against Sanjay Azad Over Derogatory Remarks Against Hindu Deities

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Patiala House Court Seeks Action Taken Report From Delhi Police Against Sanjay Azad Over Derogatory Remarks Against Hindu Deities
Patiala House Court Seeks Action Taken Report From Delhi Police Against Sanjay Azad Over Derogatory Remarks Against Hindu Deities
Patiala House Court Seeks Action Taken Report From Delhi Police Against Sanjay Azad Over Derogatory Remarks Against Hindu Deities
Patiala House Court Seeks Action Taken Report From Delhi Police Against Sanjay Azad Over Derogatory Remarks Against Hindu Deities
Patiala House Court Seeks Action Taken Report From Delhi Police Against Sanjay Azad Over Derogatory Remarks Against Hindu Deities

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