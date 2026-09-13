Patna Prostitution Racket: 5 Arrested, Including 4 Girls; Objectionable Items Found At Guest House

Police have allegedly busted a sex racket operating from a guest house on Ghod Daud Road in Patna’s Rajiv Gandhi police station area. Five people, including four women, were arrested during a police raid, according to reports. The raid was conducted after police received information about suspicious activities taking place at the guest house. Officers searched the premises and reportedly found several young men and women in different rooms.

Police Conduct Floor-By-Floor Search

Acting on the tip-off, a police team reached the guest house and carried out a floor-by-floor search of the building. During the operation, officers reportedly found several people inside different rooms. Police also recovered objectionable material, including condoms, from the premises. The five people taken into custody were subsequently brought to the police station for questioning. Police are now investigating their identities and questioning them to determine whether other individuals were involved in the alleged racket.

Guest House Owner, Staff Flee

According to reports, the owner of the guest house and some staff members fled the premises when police conducted the raid. Police have launched a search to trace the owner and other staff members and are investigating their alleged role, if any, in the activities taking place at the guest house.

Investigation Underway

The arrested individuals are being questioned as investigators work to establish how long the alleged racket had been operating and whether more people were connected to it. Police are also examining other evidence collected during the raid as part of the investigation. Further action will be taken based on the findings of the ongoing probe, officials said.

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