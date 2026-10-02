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Home > Regionals News > Patna Woman Cop Slaps Man, He Hits Back: Viral Video Leads To Arrest, What Happened On The Road? WATCH

Patna Woman Cop Slaps Man, He Hits Back: Viral Video Leads To Arrest, What Happened On The Road? WATCH

A viral video from Patna shows a heated confrontation between a woman police officer and a group of men during a night patrol. One 22-year-old man has been arrested, while police continue to investigate the full sequence captured on video.

Patna Woman Cop Slaps Man, He Hits Back
Patna Woman Cop Slaps Man, He Hits Back

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Fri 2026-10-02 12:30 IST

A confrontation between a woman police officer and three young men during a patrol in Patna has gone viral after a video appeared to capture the altercation from multiple angles. The incident took place around 8.30 pm on September 30 near Khemnichak-Subhashnagar More, under the Ramkrishna Nagar police station area. Sub-inspector Priyanka Anand was patrolling on scooters with four other women police personnel when the team reportedly noticed three young men and stopped to question them. Police said the men had allegedly been behaving suspiciously and had made remarks towards the officers.

What followed was a heated argument that turned physical.

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According to the police version, one of the men allegedly misbehaved with and manhandled the officers before the group tried to flee. A video circulating online appears to show the woman SI slapping one of the men, after which the man hits her back. Importantly, the viral clip does not necessarily capture everything that happened before the confrontation, and police are examining the complete sequence.

Patna Viral Video Leads To Arrest

A case was registered at Ramkrishna Nagar police station on September 30 against unidentified persons, with relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita invoked, according to reports. Police later examined CCTV footage and other evidence to identify the accused. The man arrested has been identified as 22-year-old Pradeep Kumar, a resident of Khusrupur who was living on rent in the area, according to police reports.

Police are still looking for the other two men allegedly involved in the incident.

Watch The Viral Video

Why The Video Is Drawing Attention

The footage has attracted attention not simply because of the physical confrontation, but because it appears to show both sides exchanging blows, raising questions about what happened in the moments before the recording began.

That distinction matters. While police have said the officers were allegedly misbehaved with and assaulted during their patrol, the video circulating online appears to show the woman officer striking first. Authorities are therefore looking into the complete sequence rather than relying solely on the viral clip. The investigation is continuing, with police using CCTV footage and other available evidence to establish the sequence of events and identify the remaining suspects.

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Patna Woman Cop Slaps Man, He Hits Back: Viral Video Leads To Arrest, What Happened On The Road? WATCH
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Patna Woman Cop Slaps Man, He Hits Back: Viral Video Leads To Arrest, What Happened On The Road? WATCH

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Patna Woman Cop Slaps Man, He Hits Back: Viral Video Leads To Arrest, What Happened On The Road? WATCH
Patna Woman Cop Slaps Man, He Hits Back: Viral Video Leads To Arrest, What Happened On The Road? WATCH
Patna Woman Cop Slaps Man, He Hits Back: Viral Video Leads To Arrest, What Happened On The Road? WATCH
Patna Woman Cop Slaps Man, He Hits Back: Viral Video Leads To Arrest, What Happened On The Road? WATCH
Patna Woman Cop Slaps Man, He Hits Back: Viral Video Leads To Arrest, What Happened On The Road? WATCH

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