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Home > Regionals News > Patna’s New Air Tourism Service Begins Today; Here’s How You Can Book Your 10-Minute Helicopter Joy Ride

Patna’s New Air Tourism Service Begins Today; Here’s How You Can Book Your 10-Minute Helicopter Joy Ride

Patna’s new helicopter joy ride service has taken off, giving tourists a chance to see the city’s famous landmarks, the Ganga River, and more from the sky. The 10-minute ride starts at ₹2,100.

Patna’s New Air Tourism Service Begins Today; Here’s How You Can Book Your 10-Minute Helicopter Joy Ride

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Sat 2026-07-18 11:07 IST

From today, people can enjoy a bird’s-eye view of Patna with the launch of the Chief Minister of Bihar Heli-Tourism and Air Tourism Service Scheme 2026. Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary will officially launch the service at 3 PM from the State Hangar. On the first day, 20 people will take the Patna Helicopter Joy Ride. Around 80 tourists have already booked their seats for the air ride.

For now, the service will run only on Saturdays and Sundays. However, bookings for helicopter trips to Rajgir, Valmikinagar, and Kaimur are not available at the moment. The tourism service was inaugurated by Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary on July 13.

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What is the Cost of a 10-Minute Helicopter Joy Ride Over Patna?

A special helicopter ride has been started for people who want to see Patna from the sky. The 10-minute ride costs ₹2,100 per person. During the flight, passengers can enjoy views of the Ganga River, Jaypee Ganga Path, Takht Shri Harimandir Sahib, and many other famous places in the city.

The rides will start from Patna Airport every Saturday and Sunday from 3 PM. Each ride will last 10 minutes, and there will be four rides every 30 minutes. The helicopter can carry up to five passengers at a time.

Patna Joy Ride: Three Tourist Destinations Connected to Patna

The new tourism plan also connects Patna with three popular tourist destinations:

  • Valmikinagar in West Champaran
  • Rajgir in Nalanda
  • Maa Mundeshwari Temple in Kaimur

A small aircraft will be used for the Valmikinagar route, while a 6+2-seater helicopter will be used for Rajgir and Kaimur. Up to five tourist seats will be available on each helicopter trip.

Free Tourist Guide Service

The flights will operate from near Patna Airport and will be available twice a week on Saturdays and Sundays. Passengers only need to pay the airfare. The Tourism Department will provide a tourist guide free of cost. However, tourists will have to arrange and pay for their own hotel stay, food, local travel, and sightseeing expenses.

How to Book Joy Ride Tickets?

Tickets can be booked at the Tourism Corporation counter at Hotel Kautilya Vihar, near R Block in Patna. People can also book tickets online through the official websites of Bihar Tourism and the Bihar State Tourism Development Corporation, making it easy for both Indian and international tourists.

Strong Response on the First Day

The new service received a great response on its opening day. As soon as bookings opened on the website, all available seats for the helicopter services were booked.

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Patna’s New Air Tourism Service Begins Today; Here’s How You Can Book Your 10-Minute Helicopter Joy Ride

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Patna’s New Air Tourism Service Begins Today; Here’s How You Can Book Your 10-Minute Helicopter Joy Ride
Patna’s New Air Tourism Service Begins Today; Here’s How You Can Book Your 10-Minute Helicopter Joy Ride
Patna’s New Air Tourism Service Begins Today; Here’s How You Can Book Your 10-Minute Helicopter Joy Ride
Patna’s New Air Tourism Service Begins Today; Here’s How You Can Book Your 10-Minute Helicopter Joy Ride

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