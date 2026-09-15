Pawan Yadav Shot Dead in Prayagraj: Who Was The Samajwadi Party Leader And What Was The Motive Behind His Killing?

A Samajwadi Party leader was shot dead in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj district, triggering political reactions over the state’s law-and-order situation. The deceased has been identified as Pawan Yadav, the Samajwadi Party’s Prayagraj district secretary and a former village head. According to reports, Yadav was shot in the Handia area of Prayagraj. He was rushed to a hospital in critical condition, where he later succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

Pawan Yadav Dies During Treatment

Yadav reportedly sustained serious gunshot injuries in the attack. Despite efforts to save him, his condition remained critical and he died while undergoing treatment. The circumstances surrounding the shooting, including the identity and motive of the attackers, are yet to be fully established. Police are expected to investigate the incident and examine the circumstances that led to the attack. Yadav’s death has triggered concern within the Samajwadi Party, with party workers and supporters demanding action against those responsible.

Akhilesh Yadav Questions Law and Order

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav had criticised the Uttar Pradesh government over the state’s law-and-order situation. The attack has provided fresh ammunition to the opposition, which has repeatedly accused the government of failing to ensure the safety of political workers and ordinary citizens.

Yogi Adityanath Highlights UP’s Progress

The incident comes a day after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said the state had moved beyond its earlier image as a “Bimaru” state. Addressing the state’s development, Adityanath highlighted improvements in healthcare, connectivity, education and law and order. He said Uttar Pradesh had gained a more respectable standing due to progress across these sectors. The killing of Pawan Yadav, however, has brought the law-and-order debate back into sharp focus, with the opposition using the incident to question the government’s claims about improved security in the state.

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