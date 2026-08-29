‘People Don’t Like Bold Women’: 45-Year-Old Noida Resident Says No Regret For Abusing Security Guard

A day after a video showing a woman allegedly abusing and threatening security guards at a housing society in Greater Noida West went viral, she said she had “no regrets” and was “not sorry” about her behaviour. Speaking to The Indian Express from her residence on Friday, the woman, identified as Kumar, admitted she had been drinking when the incident took place in the early hours of August 25, but said she would not apologise.

According to Kumar, the dispute began after she ordered food through Zepto at around 2.30 am. She said the security guards stopped the delivery executive from entering the society and insisted that she come to the gate to collect her order. “I had placed an order around 2.30 am. But the security guards did not allow the delivery man inside the society. I had had several drinks at the time, and I did not want to go down, but they insisted that I come to the gate to fetch my order,” she said, as per The Indian Express.

“𝙏𝙚𝙧𝙞 𝙆𝙤𝙞 𝘼𝙪𝙠𝙖𝙩 𝙉𝙖𝙝𝙞 𝙃𝙖𝙞 𝙈𝙚𝙧𝙚 𝘼𝙖𝙜𝙚, 𝙅𝙤𝙤𝙩𝙖 𝙎𝙖𝙖𝙛 𝙆𝙖𝙧𝙬𝙖𝙪𝙣𝙜𝙞 𝙏𝙪𝙟𝙝𝙨𝙚”

(You have No Standing in Front Of Me. I’ll Make You Clean My Shoes) A 𝐒𝐚𝐯𝐚𝐫𝐧𝐚 𝐖𝐨𝐦𝐚𝐧 is abusing the Security Guard of her Apartment in Amrapali… pic.twitter.com/rFQg2VBHpG — তন্ময় l T͞anmoy l (@tanmoyofc) August 27, 2026

Greater Noida clash: woman says she was drunk but will not apologise

The purported 4-minute-52-second video shows Kumar shouting at the guards, using Hindi expletives and allegedly threatening to kill one of them. She is also heard saying, “Teri koi aukat nahi hai mere aage (You have no standing in front of me),” while allegedly threatening to make the guards clean her shoes and hit them with her slippers. She also appears to aim a kick at one of the guards.

“I accept that I was drunk and angry, but I am not sorry for anything,” Kumar told The Indian Express. “I will not apologise because I did not do anything wrong,” she said.

Kumar also alleged that residents and the housing society management were targeting her because she was a single woman living alone. “My electricity was cut without notice. They don’t allow maids to come to my house. I belong to an educated family; you can ask anyone about my background,” she said.

Greater Noida society row: woman alleges she was targeted for living alone

“I have never troubled anyone in the society. What I do inside my house is my business and no one has the right to interfere or say anything about that,” Kumar said.

“They call me crazy, but I am not crazy. I will continue living here. I have invested in this house. A woman has the right to live alone and be herself. But people don’t like a bold woman,” she said.

Kumar claimed she studied at Lady Shri Ram College for Women and had worked as a model. She said she is now involved in “events” and also has a clothing brand.

Greater Noida guards’ complaint: delivery dispute turns into alleged assault

The security agency’s written complaint said guards stopped the Zepto delivery partner at Gate No. 2 and asked the resident for permission before allowing him inside. When permission was not given, the delivery executive called Kumar and told her he was waiting at the gate. The complaint alleges that she then came to the gate, abused the guards and attempted to physically assault them.

Amit Sharma, a security supervisor present at the time, told The Indian Express: “She kept on abusing and would not listen. When I tried to call the police, she slapped me. I pushed her away and asked her not to get physical. My phone fell from my hand and the screen cracked.”

Greater Noida case: nine guards named as police proceedings begin

Sharma alleged that Kumar also tried to humiliate the guards by calling them “poor” and making inappropriate and casteist remarks. “We may be poor, but at least we are trying to earn a living. Some of us also come from decent backgrounds and own property. We want her to apologise to all the guards,” he said.

Another security supervisor, Bhanu Pratap, said in his complaint: “We request that the matter be taken seriously, thoroughly investigated, and appropriate legal action be taken against the woman… We also request compensation for the damaged mobile phone belonging to our security supervisor (Amit Sharma).”

The complaint names nine security guards and supervisors who were allegedly subjected to abusive and inappropriate behaviour. Police said proceedings have been initiated against Kumar under Sections 170, 126 and 135 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023 (BNSS), which deal with preventive actions. No FIR had been registered until late Friday evening.

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