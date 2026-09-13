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Home > Regionals News > ‘People Have Been Cheated Twice’: Kejriwal Makes Big Move In Goa, Announces ‘Goa First’ Alliance

‘People Have Been Cheated Twice’: Kejriwal Makes Big Move In Goa, Announces ‘Goa First’ Alliance

Arvind Kejriwal announced an AAP-Goa Forward Party alliance in Goa on Ganesh Chaturthi. Called ‘Goa First’, the alliance aims to challenge the BJP and Congress in the state.

Arvind Kejriwal (Photo credit- ANI)
Arvind Kejriwal (Photo credit- ANI)

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Sun 2026-09-13 17:21 IST

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has announced an alliance with the Goa Forward Party (GFP) in Goa. AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal made the announcement on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. He described the alliance as a “big gift” for the people of Goa.

The alliance has been named ‘Goa First’. Kejriwal said the alliance was needed because Goans have had limited political choices for years. He said voters have mainly switched between the BJP and Congress. According to Kejriwal, the new alliance will offer voters another option in the upcoming political contest.

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Kejriwal Targets BJP And Congress

Kejriwal also attacked both the BJP and Congress. He alleged that the two parties have effectively worked together in Goa. He referred to the 2017 and 2022 elections. Kejriwal claimed that voters backed Congress to keep the BJP out, but Congress MLAs later helped the BJP form the government.

“People have been cheated twice. Now people do not want to be cheated for the third time,” Kejriwal said. He also alleged that several Congress leaders are now part of the BJP government. Kejriwal claimed that the government has moved away from ideology and accused the ruling establishment of putting money and political interests first.

‘Goa First’ To Challenge Both Parties

Kejriwal said the BJP knows it may struggle to win a majority but remains confident of forming the government. He argued that the new alliance could give voters a way to challenge both major parties.

“That’s why we have formed Goa First,” he said. Kejriwal also promised that the alliance would work to maintain the trust of Goan voters.

Kejriwal Confident Of Forming Government

Responding to questions from reporters, Kejriwal expressed confidence in the alliance’s prospects.

“We are confident that we will form a government in Goa this time,” he said. The AAP-GFP alliance now enters the Goa political contest with a clear pitch. It aims to present itself as an alternative to the BJP and Congress and turn voter dissatisfaction into political support.

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‘People Have Been Cheated Twice’: Kejriwal Makes Big Move In Goa, Announces ‘Goa First’ Alliance
Tags: AAP Goa allianceAAP Goa Forward Party allianceArvind Kejriwal GoaGoa First allianceGoa Forward Party

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‘People Have Been Cheated Twice’: Kejriwal Makes Big Move In Goa, Announces ‘Goa First’ Alliance

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‘People Have Been Cheated Twice’: Kejriwal Makes Big Move In Goa, Announces ‘Goa First’ Alliance

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‘People Have Been Cheated Twice’: Kejriwal Makes Big Move In Goa, Announces ‘Goa First’ Alliance
‘People Have Been Cheated Twice’: Kejriwal Makes Big Move In Goa, Announces ‘Goa First’ Alliance
‘People Have Been Cheated Twice’: Kejriwal Makes Big Move In Goa, Announces ‘Goa First’ Alliance
‘People Have Been Cheated Twice’: Kejriwal Makes Big Move In Goa, Announces ‘Goa First’ Alliance
‘People Have Been Cheated Twice’: Kejriwal Makes Big Move In Goa, Announces ‘Goa First’ Alliance

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