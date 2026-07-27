BJP Office Attacked With Petrol Bomb In Punjab’s Sangrur, Cops Examine CCTV Footage

A petrol bomb was allegedly hurled at the BJP office in Punjab’s Sangrur late Monday night, prompting police to inspect the spot and begin an investigation. Sangrur SP-D Davinder Atri, along with the DSP and Sangrur SHO, reached the office after the incident. Police are examining CCTV footage from the area to identify those behind the attack. No injuries or arrests have been reported in the material provided.

Petrol bomb attack puts Sangrur BJP office under police probe

Reports say that according to Atri, petrol had been filled into a beer bottle, which was then used to make the petrol bomb. Explaining the initial findings, he said, “DSP, Sangrur SHO and I reached here. We are inspecting the spot. Petrol was filled in a beer bottle to convert it into a petrol bomb…”

The police are carrying out CCTV surveillance as part of the investigation into the petrol bomb incident. The footage is expected to help investigators establish what happened around the BJP office and identify those responsible.

#WATCH | Sangrur, Punjab: Davinder Atri (SP-D Sangrur) says, “…DSP, Sangrur SHO and I reached here. We are inspecting the spot. Petrol was filled in a beer bottle to convert it into a petrol bomb…We are lodging an FIR against the culprits, and we will take action againt… https://t.co/94cd7f1ktE pic.twitter.com/pTEnZhUPAy — ANI (@ANI) July 27, 2026

Petrol bomb probe moves towards FIR and arrests

Atri said an FIR would be registered against those responsible and assured that action would follow. “We are lodging an FIR against the culprits, and we will take action against them…Culprits will be arrested soon…” he said, as per reports.

The petrol bomb attack has put the Sangrur BJP office under investigation as police work to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident. The CCTV footage is being examined as investigators move ahead with the case.

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