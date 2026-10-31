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Home > Regionals News > Photographer Promises To Shoot Bride’s Wedding, Sends Assistants Who Arrive 70 Minutes Late; Court Orders Rs 35,000 Compensation

Photographer Promises To Shoot Bride’s Wedding, Sends Assistants Who Arrive 70 Minutes Late; Court Orders Rs 35,000 Compensation

The photographer sent assistants who arrived 70 minutes late and missed key rituals. Here's what happened in the Rs 2 lakh wedding photography dispute.

A Karnataka consumer court has directed a wedding photographer and his associate to pay Rs 35,000 to a bride. (Source:X)
A Karnataka consumer court has directed a wedding photographer and his associate to pay Rs 35,000 to a bride. (Source:X)

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Sat 2026-10-31 14:48 IST

A wedding photographer in Karnataka has been directed to pay Rs 35,000 in compensation to a bride after failing to personally cover her wedding despite allegedly promising to do so. The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission in Hassan ruled that the photographer had failed to fulfil his commitment and that his replacement team arrived late, missing several important wedding ceremonies. The order was passed on October 17 in a complaint filed by Chinmayi M against Karthik Singh, proprietor of Karthik Singh Photography, and his associate Sharvari.

Bride Pays Nearly Rs 2 Lakh for Wedding Photography Package

According to the complaint, Chinmayi had selected Singh after viewing his Instagram portfolio, which showcased professional photography and videography services. The two parties agreed on a photography package worth ₹2.05 lakh, which included candid photography and cinematic videography for the engagement and wedding celebrations. The bride paid ₹1,99,200, including ₹16,200 towards travel expenses. Chinmayi alleged that Singh had assured her that he would personally photograph important occasions, including the engagement, wedding reception and wedding ceremony. However, he allegedly sent a team of assistants instead, without obtaining her consent.

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Photographers Arrive 70 Minutes Late, Miss Key Rituals

The bride further complained that the replacement photographers arrived nearly 70 minutes late, missing several important moments. These reportedly included rituals at the bride’s residence, the bridal procession accompanied by relatives and musicians, and the groom’s arrival in a car. The complaint also highlighted other shortcomings, including poorly edited videos, missing footage, the absence of drone photography, issues with LED screen placement and delays in delivering the final photographs, videos and wedding album. Chinmayi alleged that the delivery process took nearly a year.

What Did the Consumer Court Say? ]

After examining the complaint and evidence, the Commission found that Singh had failed to honour his commitment to personally photograph the ceremonies. It observed that photographers must inform clients if they are unable to attend an event so that alternative arrangements can be made. WhatsApp conversations also established that the photographer’s assistants had arrived 70 minutes late, resulting in missed wedding rituals. The Commission consequently directed the photographer and his associate to pay Rs 35,000 to the bride, holding them accountable for the deficiency in service.
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Photographer Promises To Shoot Bride’s Wedding, Sends Assistants Who Arrive 70 Minutes Late; Court Orders Rs 35,000 Compensation
Tags: Hassan consumer courtKarnataka consumer courtphotographer fails to attend weddingwedding photographer compensationwedding photographer finedwedding photographer sends assistantswedding photography dispute

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Photographer Promises To Shoot Bride’s Wedding, Sends Assistants Who Arrive 70 Minutes Late; Court Orders Rs 35,000 Compensation

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Photographer Promises To Shoot Bride’s Wedding, Sends Assistants Who Arrive 70 Minutes Late; Court Orders Rs 35,000 Compensation

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Photographer Promises To Shoot Bride’s Wedding, Sends Assistants Who Arrive 70 Minutes Late; Court Orders Rs 35,000 Compensation
Photographer Promises To Shoot Bride’s Wedding, Sends Assistants Who Arrive 70 Minutes Late; Court Orders Rs 35,000 Compensation
Photographer Promises To Shoot Bride’s Wedding, Sends Assistants Who Arrive 70 Minutes Late; Court Orders Rs 35,000 Compensation
Photographer Promises To Shoot Bride’s Wedding, Sends Assistants Who Arrive 70 Minutes Late; Court Orders Rs 35,000 Compensation
Photographer Promises To Shoot Bride’s Wedding, Sends Assistants Who Arrive 70 Minutes Late; Court Orders Rs 35,000 Compensation

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