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Home > Regionals News > Physical Relations With Female Tenant, 2 Cousins Die After Testing HIV Positive in Bijnor; Panic Grips Area: What Happened?

Physical Relations With Female Tenant, 2 Cousins Die After Testing HIV Positive in Bijnor; Panic Grips Area: What Happened?

Two cousins in Bijnor were diagnosed with HIV after falling seriously ill. One later died. Their family mentioned a woman’s contact, but officials have not confirmed any link.

Two brothers died after a physical relationship with a woman tenant (Photo: AI)
Two brothers died after a physical relationship with a woman tenant (Photo: AI)

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Fri 2026-10-02 16:52 IST

A case in Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh, has raised questions after two cousins from the same family were diagnosed with HIV. Both died after some time. Three days ago, the elder brother died as he struggled with oxygen. The younger brother died on Wednesday night.

According to the family, both men had been unwell for some time. They were initially treated locally. When their condition did not improve, they were taken to hospitals in Bijnor, Rishikesh and Dehradun.

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Medical tests later confirmed HIV infection in both cousins. The family has also spoken about a woman who had been living in the area. However, there is no official confirmation that she transmitted HIV to either man.

Family Mentions Woman’s Contact

According to relatives, one of the sick men mentioned coming into contact with the woman after his HIV diagnosis. He also reportedly told his family that he had seen his cousin visiting the woman’s rented room.

The woman had reportedly moved to the area around two years ago and stayed there for about six months. Locals said that after some time, young men began visiting her rented room. She later vacated the property and moved to another locality.

Her sudden departure after the HIV infection came to light has added to local speculation. However, the woman’s identity and HIV status have not been officially disclosed.

Health Department Says Investigation Is Needed

The case has also drawn the attention of the local health authorities. Bijnor’s Chief Medical Officer said the number of people undergoing HIV testing has increased in recent months and that infected patients are receiving treatment. Officials are examining the matter through medical records and investigation.

Health authorities have also stressed that simply establishing that two people have HIV does not prove that one specific person transmitted the infection to them. A medical investigation is required to establish any such link.

For now, the alleged connection between the woman and the two cousins remains unconfirmed. Further investigation and medical records are expected to clarify the circumstances surrounding the case.

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Physical Relations With Female Tenant, 2 Cousins Die After Testing HIV Positive in Bijnor; Panic Grips Area: What Happened?
Tags: uttar pradesh

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Physical Relations With Female Tenant, 2 Cousins Die After Testing HIV Positive in Bijnor; Panic Grips Area: What Happened?

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Physical Relations With Female Tenant, 2 Cousins Die After Testing HIV Positive in Bijnor; Panic Grips Area: What Happened?
Physical Relations With Female Tenant, 2 Cousins Die After Testing HIV Positive in Bijnor; Panic Grips Area: What Happened?
Physical Relations With Female Tenant, 2 Cousins Die After Testing HIV Positive in Bijnor; Panic Grips Area: What Happened?
Physical Relations With Female Tenant, 2 Cousins Die After Testing HIV Positive in Bijnor; Panic Grips Area: What Happened?
Physical Relations With Female Tenant, 2 Cousins Die After Testing HIV Positive in Bijnor; Panic Grips Area: What Happened?

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