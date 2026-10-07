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Home > Regionals News > Piles Remedy Goes Wrong: Kanpur Man Uses Hot Stone, 1.5-Kg Stone Gets Stuck Inside Body

Piles Remedy Goes Wrong: Kanpur Man Uses Hot Stone, 1.5-Kg Stone Gets Stuck Inside Body

The patient said he had followed the advice of a quack and later warned others against relying on unqualified treatment.

a young man needing emergency surgery after a 1.5-kg stone allegedly became lodged inside his body while he was attempting to treat piles. (Source:Screengrab)
a young man needing emergency surgery after a 1.5-kg stone allegedly became lodged inside his body while he was attempting to treat piles. (Source:Screengrab)

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Wed 2026-10-07 19:54 IST

In a bizarre medical incident in Kanpur, a young man seeking relief from piles allegedly followed the advice of a quack to use a hot stone as a home remedy. The treatment went horribly wrong when a stone weighing around 1.5 kilograms became lodged inside his body, leaving him in severe pain and requiring emergency surgery. The man was eventually rushed to Ursula District Hospital after his condition deteriorated. Doctors examined him and immediately decided that an operation was necessary.

Stone Visible on X-Ray

According to the doctors, an X-ray revealed the stone lodged inside the patient’s body. Dr Prashant Mishra and his team immediately prepared for surgery. The operation continued for several hours as doctors carefully removed the heavy stone. The procedure was successful, and the patient is now reportedly in stable condition under medical supervision.

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‘I Followed a Quack’s Advice’

After the treatment, the patient reportedly admitted that he had sought help from a local quack because of severe pain caused by piles. He was allegedly advised to heat a stone and use it as a hot compress to relieve the discomfort. While attempting the remedy, the stone somehow entered his body. The patient said he did not initially understand how the accident had occurred. As his pain intensified, he finally sought medical attention at the hospital.

Doctor Warns Against Unqualified Treatment

Dr Prashant Mishra said the stone was clearly visible in the X-ray when the patient arrived, prompting the medical team to perform an emergency operation. The doctor advised people suffering from piles to consult qualified medical professionals rather than relying on unverified remedies. He warned that attempting such procedures on the advice of unqualified practitioners can lead to serious complications and may even become life-threatening. The patient, now recovering in the hospital, reportedly said he had learned a lesson from the incident and would not repeat such a mistake.
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Piles Remedy Goes Wrong: Kanpur Man Uses Hot Stone, 1.5-Kg Stone Gets Stuck Inside Body
Tags: bizarre medical casehome-hero-pos-4hot stone piles treatmentKanpur HospitalKanpur medical incidentKanpur piles casestone stuck inside bodyUrsula District Hospital

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Piles Remedy Goes Wrong: Kanpur Man Uses Hot Stone, 1.5-Kg Stone Gets Stuck Inside Body

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Piles Remedy Goes Wrong: Kanpur Man Uses Hot Stone, 1.5-Kg Stone Gets Stuck Inside Body
Piles Remedy Goes Wrong: Kanpur Man Uses Hot Stone, 1.5-Kg Stone Gets Stuck Inside Body
Piles Remedy Goes Wrong: Kanpur Man Uses Hot Stone, 1.5-Kg Stone Gets Stuck Inside Body
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