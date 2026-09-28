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Home > Regionals News > Played Bhajan, Got Beaten: Viral Video Shows Jaipur Priest Punched And Kicked Inside Temple, Clothes Torn Over Loud Music

Played Bhajan, Got Beaten: Viral Video Shows Jaipur Priest Punched And Kicked Inside Temple, Clothes Torn Over Loud Music

Temple priest Pandit Ramkrishna was allegedly assaulted over loud devotional music at a Jaipur Shiva temple, with CCTV capturing the incident. Police arrested two men after a complaint and a cross-FIR was also filed.

Jaipur temple priest assaulted over loud devotional songs (Images: X)
Jaipur temple priest assaulted over loud devotional songs (Images: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Mon 2026-09-28 12:03 IST

A temple priest was allegedly beaten after a dispute over loud devotional songs at a Shiva temple on Niwaru Road in Jaipur. The incident happened around 7:45 pm on Friday at the Shiv Temple in Ganesh Nagar Main, where worship and religious rituals were underway. A neighbouring youth reportedly arrived objecting to the volume of the devotional music, leading to an argument with priest Pandit Ramkrishna.

Reportedly, the dispute turned violent when the youth knocked Ramkrishna to the ground and kicked and punched him. His clothes were also torn during the assault. Devotees and others later intervened and rescued the priest, while the entire incident was captured on the temple’s CCTV cameras.

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Jaipur temple dispute turns violent as priest is allegedly attacked

Reports say that according to Kardhani police station SHO Sawai Singh, the priest filed a complaint on Saturday. He said, “Harish and Devansh have been arrested on charges of disturbing the peace based on a report filed by Pandit Ramkrishna, a resident of Ganesh Nagar Main.”

The SHO said Ramkrishna identified himself as the priest of the Shiva temple. Harish Chaturvedi, Devansh and Ritu, who belong to a neighbouring family, allegedly picked a fight over the music volume and the accused beat him in front of devotees.

Jaipur police register cases as accused family files cross-FIR

As per reports, a cross-FIR has also been registered at the police station by the accused family. Police have arrested Harish and Devansh on charges of disturbing the peace. The investigation into the Jaipur incident is underway.

The assault has angered the priest’s family and local residents. At 1 pm on Sunday, they reached Kardhani police station and submitted a memorandum demanding strict action against the accused.

Jaipur residents protest outside Kardhani police station

According to reports, people also staged a protest outside the Kardhani police station on Sunday, demanding action. Police assured the protesters that the case would be thoroughly investigated and strict action would be taken. The Jaipur police probe will examine the allegations from both sides, including the cross-FIR.

Also Read: Head Constable Clings To Hyundai Creta’s Roof For 40 Km As Gutkha Smugglers Speed Away, Viral Video Shows Police Chase In Coimbatore    

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Played Bhajan, Got Beaten: Viral Video Shows Jaipur Priest Punched And Kicked Inside Temple, Clothes Torn Over Loud Music
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Played Bhajan, Got Beaten: Viral Video Shows Jaipur Priest Punched And Kicked Inside Temple, Clothes Torn Over Loud Music
Played Bhajan, Got Beaten: Viral Video Shows Jaipur Priest Punched And Kicked Inside Temple, Clothes Torn Over Loud Music
Played Bhajan, Got Beaten: Viral Video Shows Jaipur Priest Punched And Kicked Inside Temple, Clothes Torn Over Loud Music
Played Bhajan, Got Beaten: Viral Video Shows Jaipur Priest Punched And Kicked Inside Temple, Clothes Torn Over Loud Music
Played Bhajan, Got Beaten: Viral Video Shows Jaipur Priest Punched And Kicked Inside Temple, Clothes Torn Over Loud Music

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