Playing Mobile Game Under a Tree Claims 4 Students’ Lives as 10 Die in Giridih Lightning Tragedy. How Did It Happen?

Lightning strikes in the last 24 hours killed 10 people in various places in Giridih district in Jharkhand. Most disturbing among them was the lightning strike that killed four students and one young boy who was under a tree in Deori block of the district, taking shelter from the rain.

As per the local reports, the group of students was under a tree, playing a game on their mobile phones when the lightning strike occurred. A loud sound of thunder was followed by the lightning, killing all of them instantly.

Eight more people were injured due to lightning strikes in other parts of the district. People are being advised by the concerned authorities not to take shelter under trees during thunderstorms.

Jharkhand Lightning: Mobile Game Turns Fatal as Lightning Hits Tree in Deori

The most tragic incident took place at Gosai Ahar, Devpahadi in Deori police station jurisdiction. Teenage boys and young adults had gathered under a tree as a refuge from the heavy rains. As per reports, some of them were playing a mobile game on a mobile phone. All of a sudden, lightning hit the tree, seriously injuring all the people below it.

Doctors later declared Arjun Kumar Sao (17), Vishnudev Sao (13), Avinandan alias Gajendra Sao (15), and Kush Kumar Tiwari (18) dead. Umesh Yadav (17) suffered serious injuries and is undergoing treatment.

The incident has deeply affected the local community. Arjun, Vishnudev and Gajendra were cousins, making the tragedy even more heartbreaking for the family.

Jharkhand Lightning Strikes: Farmer Dies While Working in Paddy Field

In another incident in Tilaydih village of Deori, Santosh Tiwari (40) was struck by lightning while sowing paddy seedlings in his field. He died on the spot. Another farmer, Vikram Tiwari, sustained serious burn injuries and is receiving medical treatment.

Lightning Strikes Across Giridih Leave More Families in Mourning

Several other parts of Giridih also reported fatal lightning strikes during the day. In Nawadih, Aarti Devi (28) died after returning from paddy transplantation work. Two other women suffered serious burn injuries.

In Gandey, Pappu Hansda (32) lost his life while working in a field.

In Gawan, Poonam Devi (35) died during paddy transplantation. Two cattle also died in the strike.

In Birni, Yunus Mian (75) was killed while working in farmland.

In Bagodar, labourer Sameer Gid (47) died after lightning struck a canal construction site, while two others were injured.

Public Representatives Demand Lightning Protection Systems

Following the incidents, Jamua MLA Manju Kumari and several public representatives visited the affected families to express their condolences.

They demanded the installation of lightning arresters in villages, saying such systems could help reduce deaths caused by frequent lightning strikes in rural areas.

Jharkhand Lightning Tragedy: Administration Issues Safety Advisory

As the heavy rains and thunderstorms continue in the region, the district administration has requested the people to be vigilant. It has been requested that people not take refuge under trees or in open places like fields or near water bodies in adverse weather conditions. It has also been requested by officials that people should heed the warnings issued by the weather department and reach safe places whenever there are forecasts of thunderstorms.

The administration has initiated the process of giving compensation to the families of those people who lost their lives in accordance with the disaster relief protocol. The tragedy of Giridih is an example of the fact that a few minutes outside during thunderstorms could cost someone his or her life.