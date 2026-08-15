Playing With a Cobra Turns Costly for Siwan Man After Venomous Snake Bites Him

A risky encounter with a venomous snake turned dangerous in Bihar’s Siwan. A man was bitten by a cobra after he was seen holding and playing with the snake. The incident took place in Bartawalia village under the Pachrukhi police station area. The man has been identified as Chhotak Sharma.

According to the information available, Sharma found a poisonous gehuan, or cobra, in a field near his village. Instead of staying away from the snake, he picked it up and began playing with it. The incident was recorded by people present at the spot. The video has now surfaced on social media.

Cobra Suddenly Bites Siwan Man

The situation changed within moments. While Sharma was handling the snake, the cobra suddenly bit him. After the snake bite, his condition reportedly began to worsen. He was rushed to Siwan Sadar Hospital, where he is currently undergoing treatment.

The incident has caused concern among local residents. It has also sparked discussion online about the dangers of handling venomous snakes without proper training.

Viral Video Shows Risky Snake Encounter

In this video recorded in Bartawalia village, Sharma is seen holding the snake in his hands. In this case, he is seen handling the snake at close quarters. The video also shows how close he got to this deadly snake. Eventually, the snake attacks and bites him. This video has gone viral on social media, raising concerns about the reasons for people to interact with venomous snakes.

Experts Warn Against Handling Venomous Snakes

Experts say people should never try to catch or play with a venomous snake. Even if a snake appears calm, its behaviour can change suddenly. A cobra can strike when it feels threatened or trapped. Trying to hold it can therefore result in a serious or potentially fatal bite.

Specialists also advise people to maintain a safe distance if they spot a snake. Trying to catch it without proper training can put both the person and others nearby at risk.

What Should You Do If You Spot a Snake?

Those who come across a venomous snake in a field, house or residential locality must stay away from it. In addition, children and others should not be allowed near that location. Instead of going after the snake, one should call the forest department or a snake rescue squad.

The Siwan incident is yet another example of how dangerous it can be for someone to treat venomous snakes lightly. The intention to play around with the cobra soon took the form of an emergency case for Sharma, who is now admitted to Siwan Sadar Hospital.