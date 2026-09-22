‘Please Let Me Go’: Woman Pleads For Help As Group Molests Her In Front Of Boyfriend In Odisha

A disturbing incident has been reported from Odisha’s Dhenkanal district, where a young couple was allegedly stopped and harassed by a group of men while they were returning on a motorcycle after visiting a tourist and religious destination. The incident has triggered concern after a video purportedly showing the incident surfaced on social media and went viral. According to reports, the woman was allegedly molested and assaulted by the group during the confrontation. The couple was reportedly travelling back when they were intercepted by the men.
Viral Video Shows Group Surrounding Couple
A video circulating on social media purportedly shows several men surrounding the couple on the road. The footage appears to show the group confronting the woman and man while preventing them from leaving. The woman can reportedly be heard pleading with the men to let her go. The group, however, appears aggressive in the footage, with the woman allegedly being subjected to physical assault and harassment. The video has sparked outrage online, with many users demanding strict action against those responsible. The authenticity and complete circumstances surrounding the footage are expected to be established through the police investigation.
Two People Detained
Police have reportedly detained two people in connection with the incident as part of the ongoing investigation. Authorities are examining the circumstances of the alleged assault and identifying other individuals who may have been involved. Further legal action is expected based on the evidence collected during the investigation.
Investigation Underway in Odisha Molestation
The incident has raised fresh concerns about the safety of women travelling to tourist and religious destinations, particularly when they are confronted by groups of strangers. While the viral video has drawn widespread attention, officials are expected to establish the sequence of events and determine the specific role of each person involved before further action is taken. The investigation remains underway, and more details are awaited from the police regarding the incident, the detained individuals and the charges, if any, that may follow.
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Shamshad Ali is a New Delhi–based journalist with over six years of experience spanning breaking news writing, on-the-ground reporting, and editing. When he isn’t chasing headlines, Shamshad is usually exploring new destinations, discovering hidden culinary gems, and striking up conversations with strangers. Many of whom turn out to be great sources, and even better friends. He can be reached at shamshadali.dar@gmail.com.