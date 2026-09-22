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Home > Regionals News > ‘Please Let Me Go’: Woman Pleads For Help As Group Molests Her In Front Of Boyfriend In Odisha

‘Please Let Me Go’: Woman Pleads For Help As Group Molests Her In Front Of Boyfriend In Odisha

A video purportedly showing the incident has gone viral on social media, while police have reportedly detained two people and are investigating the matter.

Police have reportedly detained two people as the investigation continues. (Source:Screengrab)
Police have reportedly detained two people as the investigation continues. (Source:Screengrab)

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Tue 2026-09-22 19:43 IST

A disturbing incident has been reported from Odisha’s Dhenkanal district, where a young couple was allegedly stopped and harassed by a group of men while they were returning on a motorcycle after visiting a tourist and religious destination. The incident has triggered concern after a video purportedly showing the incident surfaced on social media and went viral. According to reports, the woman was allegedly molested and assaulted by the group during the confrontation. The couple was reportedly travelling back when they were intercepted by the men.

Viral Video Shows Group Surrounding Couple

A video circulating on social media purportedly shows several men surrounding the couple on the road. The footage appears to show the group confronting the woman and man while preventing them from leaving. The woman can reportedly be heard pleading with the men to let her go. The group, however, appears aggressive in the footage, with the woman allegedly being subjected to physical assault and harassment. The video has sparked outrage online, with many users demanding strict action against those responsible. The authenticity and complete circumstances surrounding the footage are expected to be established through the police investigation.

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Two People Detained

Police have reportedly detained two people in connection with the incident as part of the ongoing investigation. Authorities are examining the circumstances of the alleged assault and identifying other individuals who may have been involved. Further legal action is expected based on the evidence collected during the investigation.

Investigation Underway in Odisha Molestation 

The incident has raised fresh concerns about the safety of women travelling to tourist and religious destinations, particularly when they are confronted by groups of strangers. While the viral video has drawn widespread attention, officials are expected to establish the sequence of events and determine the specific role of each person involved before further action is taken. The investigation remains underway, and more details are awaited from the police regarding the incident, the detained individuals and the charges, if any, that may follow.
Also Read: Bihar Minister Shockingly Calls Assault On Class 10 Students ‘Isolated Incident’ As Jamui Molestation Video Goes Viral

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‘Please Let Me Go’: Woman Pleads For Help As Group Molests Her In Front Of Boyfriend In Odisha
Tags: Dhenkanal couple assault caseDhenkanal viral videoDhenkanal woman assault casehome-hero-pos-3Odisha couple harassmentOdisha viral videowoman allegedly molested Dhenkanal

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‘Please Let Me Go’: Woman Pleads For Help As Group Molests Her In Front Of Boyfriend In Odisha

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‘Please Let Me Go’: Woman Pleads For Help As Group Molests Her In Front Of Boyfriend In Odisha

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‘Please Let Me Go’: Woman Pleads For Help As Group Molests Her In Front Of Boyfriend In Odisha
‘Please Let Me Go’: Woman Pleads For Help As Group Molests Her In Front Of Boyfriend In Odisha
‘Please Let Me Go’: Woman Pleads For Help As Group Molests Her In Front Of Boyfriend In Odisha
‘Please Let Me Go’: Woman Pleads For Help As Group Molests Her In Front Of Boyfriend In Odisha
‘Please Let Me Go’: Woman Pleads For Help As Group Molests Her In Front Of Boyfriend In Odisha

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