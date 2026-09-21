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Home > Regionals News > “Please Let Us Go”: Class 10 Students Harassed In Bihar’s Jamui, 2 Detained After Video Goes Viral

“Please Let Us Go”: Class 10 Students Harassed In Bihar’s Jamui, 2 Detained After Video Goes Viral

Two Class 10 students were allegedly harassed by a group of men in Bihar’s Jamui on September 19. Police have filed an FIR, detained two people and are trying to identify others.

Class 10 Students Harassed In Bihars Jamui (Photo: X)
Class 10 Students Harassed In Bihars Jamui (Photo: X)

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Mon 2026-09-21 13:58 IST

A disturbing incident involving two Class 10 students in Bihar’s Jamui has sparked outrage after a video of their alleged harassment surfaced online. The minors were reportedly stopped by a group of men while returning from coaching on Saturday evening.

Jamui Police have now confirmed that the incident took place between 6 PM and 7 PM on September 19. According to a report by TV9 Bharatvarsh Hindi, two people have already been detained in connection with the case. Police are also working to identify others who were allegedly involved.

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The two students have reportedly been identified and their statements have been recorded. An FIR has been filed, while further efforts are underway to identify all the accused, according to Hindi media reports quoting police.

Viral Video Shows Students Being Stopped

The Class 10 boy and girl had reportedly visited Madwa Pahad, a popular hill destination in Jamui city. While returning on a scooter, they were allegedly stopped by a group of men.

The men reportedly abused and assaulted the students and forced them to get off the scooter. One of the people present also recorded the incident on a mobile phone. The video later circulated on social media, triggering widespread anger.

In the footage, one man can be seen grabbing the boy by his shirt collar and attempting to pull him towards himself. The boy, with the girl’s help, manages to get away. The students then try to flee. However, the group allegedly follows them.

Girl Allegedly Grabbed And Harassed

There is another video showing a man allegedly grabbing the minor girl by the neck, and it lifts her off the ground. The boy immediately moves towards her and intervenes.

The 10th class students attempted to escape, but the footage also appears to show one of the men touching the girl inappropriately. Both tried to leave on their scooter, but as soon as they attempted to do so, another man started pulling the girl by her hand. 

“Please Let Us Go”: Students Forced To Apologise

The group allegedly forced the two minors to apologise before allowing them to leave. Amid the confrontation, the girl can be heard pleading with the men to let them go. She says, “Please let us go, we promise that we would never come back here again.” The students were eventually allowed to leave the spot.

Police Detain Two, Search For Others

Following the circulation of the video, police took cognisance of the incident and began an investigation. Police have recorded statements from both minors and are examining the video to establish what happened and determine the roles of those present.

With two people already detained, investigators are now trying to identify the remaining individuals seen in the footage. The search for the accused is continuing.

Congress Raises Law And Order Issue

The incident has also turned into a political issue in Bihar. Congress spokesperson Shama Mohamed criticised the state government and targeted Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary and the BJP over the law-and-order situation.

“In the name of so-called moral policing, this couple was harassed, and the girl was molested. It is clearly visible in the video that those men attempted to gang-rape her and molested her. This is the picture of the real Jungleraaj of the BJP and 7th-pass Samrat Choudhary,” she said. She also demanded strict punishment against those accused in the incident.

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“Please Let Us Go”: Class 10 Students Harassed In Bihar’s Jamui, 2 Detained After Video Goes Viral
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“Please Let Us Go”: Class 10 Students Harassed In Bihar’s Jamui, 2 Detained After Video Goes Viral

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“Please Let Us Go”: Class 10 Students Harassed In Bihar’s Jamui, 2 Detained After Video Goes Viral
“Please Let Us Go”: Class 10 Students Harassed In Bihar’s Jamui, 2 Detained After Video Goes Viral
“Please Let Us Go”: Class 10 Students Harassed In Bihar’s Jamui, 2 Detained After Video Goes Viral
“Please Let Us Go”: Class 10 Students Harassed In Bihar’s Jamui, 2 Detained After Video Goes Viral
“Please Let Us Go”: Class 10 Students Harassed In Bihar’s Jamui, 2 Detained After Video Goes Viral

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