PNB Fraud In Greater Noida: Farmers Refuse To Celebrate Diwali As Crores In Savings Remain Unrecovered Amid Staff, Customer Involvement

Farmers whose crores of rupees are allegedly missing from Punjab National Bank (PNB) in Greater Noida have warned that they will not celebrate Diwali until their entire money is returned. Even after nine days, several affected account holders are still waiting for their hard-earned savings, while only around 14 to 15 account holders have reportedly received refunds so far. The delay has pushed several families into financial distress, forcing farmers to make repeated visits to the bank in the hope of recovering their money.

Families Face Financial Hardship

The affected farmers said that the missing funds were meant to meet important household and personal expenses. Some families have weddings scheduled at home, while others are struggling to arrange money for their children’s medical treatment. The situation has reportedly become so difficult that several households are struggling to manage even their daily food expenses. Expressing their anger, farmers recently organised a Mahapanchayat and held the bank responsible for the hardship they are facing.

CBI Launches Probe into the Case

Meanwhile, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has launched a probe into the PNB Greater Noida case, bringing the incident under the central agency’s scrutiny. The investigation is expected to examine the circumstances surrounding the alleged disappearance of the funds and establish responsibility. The development has raised hopes among affected farmers for a thorough investigation and the recovery of their money.

Farmers Threaten Protest Outside PNB Headquarters

Meanwhile, police have registered a case in connection with the incident. However, no arrests have been reported even after nine days, prompting questions over the progress of the investigation. The farmers have warned that they will stage a sit-in protest outside Punjab National Bank’s headquarters if their demands are not fulfilled. They have demanded the immediate return of every affected account holder’s money and strict action against those responsible. For now, the farmers remain firm that they will not celebrate Diwali until every affected family receives its full amount back.

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