LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals News > PNB Fraud In Greater Noida: Farmers Refuse To Celebrate Diwali As Crores In Savings Remain Unrecovered Amid Staff, Customer Involvement

PNB Fraud In Greater Noida: Farmers Refuse To Celebrate Diwali As Crores In Savings Remain Unrecovered Amid Staff, Customer Involvement

With only 14–15 customers reportedly receiving their money back, the CBI has launched a probe into the case, while farmers demand the recovery of their savings and strict action against those responsible.

Farmers in Greater Noida have vowed not to celebrate Diwali as crores of rupees allegedly go missing from Punjab National Bank accounts.
Farmers in Greater Noida have vowed not to celebrate Diwali as crores of rupees allegedly go missing from Punjab National Bank accounts.

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Mon 2026-11-02 12:54 IST

Farmers whose crores of rupees are allegedly missing from Punjab National Bank (PNB) in Greater Noida have warned that they will not celebrate Diwali until their entire money is returned. Even after nine days, several affected account holders are still waiting for their hard-earned savings, while only around 14 to 15 account holders have reportedly received refunds so far. The delay has pushed several families into financial distress, forcing farmers to make repeated visits to the bank in the hope of recovering their money.

Families Face Financial Hardship

The affected farmers said that the missing funds were meant to meet important household and personal expenses. Some families have weddings scheduled at home, while others are struggling to arrange money for their children’s medical treatment. The situation has reportedly become so difficult that several households are struggling to manage even their daily food expenses. Expressing their anger, farmers recently organised a Mahapanchayat and held the bank responsible for the hardship they are facing.

You Might Be Interested In

CBI Launches Probe into the Case

Meanwhile, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has launched a probe into the PNB Greater Noida case, bringing the incident under the central agency’s scrutiny. The investigation is expected to examine the circumstances surrounding the alleged disappearance of the funds and establish responsibility. The development has raised hopes among affected farmers for a thorough investigation and the recovery of their money.

Farmers Threaten Protest Outside PNB Headquarters

Meanwhile, police have registered a case in connection with the incident. However, no arrests have been reported even after nine days, prompting questions over the progress of the investigation. The farmers have warned that they will stage a sit-in protest outside Punjab National Bank’s headquarters if their demands are not fulfilled. They have demanded the immediate return of every affected account holder’s money and strict action against those responsible. For now, the farmers remain firm that they will not celebrate Diwali until every affected family receives its full amount back.
Also Read: Azam Khan Moves Supreme Court Against ED Arrest, CJI Surya Kant Agrees to List Plea This Week

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

PNB Fraud In Greater Noida: Farmers Refuse To Celebrate Diwali As Crores In Savings Remain Unrecovered Amid Staff, Customer Involvement
Tags: Bank Fraud CaseCBI InvestigationCBI probeDiwali ProtestFarmers Money Missingfarmers protestFarmers SavingsGreater Noida newsGreater Noida PNB CaseMissing CroresPNB Bank FraudPNB FraudPNB ScamPunjab National Bank

RELATED News

Railway Officer Found Dead On Sofa In Agra Office; Wife Accuses Officials Of Mental Harassment And Transfer Threats – What Happened?

House Arrest’ At Trump Towers? Gurugram Resident Claims Builder Disabled Lift Access To His 36th-Floor Home

‘Business As Usual’: Allahabad HC Slams Deoria Cops, Orders Rs 1.25 Lakh Payout For 5-Day Illegal Detention

33 Women, 43 Men Found Inside Gujarat Hotel During Police Raid; What Cops Uncovered Behind Closed Doors Left Them Stunned

Watch Video: Lover Forced To Marry Married Woman In Jamui; Climbs Rooftop To Escape Villagers, Gets Dragged Down And Beaten

LATEST NEWS

Tiger Shroff’s First Public Appearance After Juhu Firing? Actor’s Team Breaks Silence On November 3 Event

Virat Kohli’s Delhi Homecoming In Doubt! Arun Jaitley Stadium Renovation Set To Shift India-Sri Lanka ODI

Gayatri Mantra: A Pathway to Complete Transformation – Amit Shah on the Completion of 100 Years of Akhand Jyoti

RGIPT–CHT MoU to Advance Energy Research, Industry Collaboration and Start-up Development

PNB Fraud In Greater Noida: Farmers Refuse To Celebrate Diwali As Crores In Savings Remain Unrecovered Amid Staff, Customer Involvement

No Shelter, Minimal Setup Yet Rs 15,000 Daily Sales! Rohtang Pass Seller Charges Rs 100 For Maggi, Rs 40 For Tea

Srinibas Pradhan Constructions Limited Emerges as L1 Bidder for Rs 30.81 Cr Road Construction Project in Odisha

‘Selectors Missed A Trick’: Former India World Cup Winners Questions Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s India Recall, Names Young Pacers Who Missed Out

KMEW Secures Its Largest-Ever Dredging Order Worth Rs 303.17 Crore at New Mangalore Port; Marks Strategic Shift Towards Large-Volume Dredging Works.

Azam Khan Moves Supreme Court Against ED Arrest, CJI Surya Kant Agrees to List Plea This Week

PNB Fraud In Greater Noida: Farmers Refuse To Celebrate Diwali As Crores In Savings Remain Unrecovered Amid Staff, Customer Involvement

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

PNB Fraud In Greater Noida: Farmers Refuse To Celebrate Diwali As Crores In Savings Remain Unrecovered Amid Staff, Customer Involvement

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

PNB Fraud In Greater Noida: Farmers Refuse To Celebrate Diwali As Crores In Savings Remain Unrecovered Amid Staff, Customer Involvement
PNB Fraud In Greater Noida: Farmers Refuse To Celebrate Diwali As Crores In Savings Remain Unrecovered Amid Staff, Customer Involvement
PNB Fraud In Greater Noida: Farmers Refuse To Celebrate Diwali As Crores In Savings Remain Unrecovered Amid Staff, Customer Involvement
PNB Fraud In Greater Noida: Farmers Refuse To Celebrate Diwali As Crores In Savings Remain Unrecovered Amid Staff, Customer Involvement
PNB Fraud In Greater Noida: Farmers Refuse To Celebrate Diwali As Crores In Savings Remain Unrecovered Amid Staff, Customer Involvement

QUICK LINKS