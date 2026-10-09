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Home > Regionals News > Police Call BJP MLA Pritam Lodhi’s Son ‘Awara’ In Court, Dinesh Declared Absconder Twice in 3 Months, Warrant Issued- What Are the Charges?

Police Call BJP MLA Pritam Lodhi’s Son ‘Awara’ In Court, Dinesh Declared Absconder Twice in 3 Months, Warrant Issued- What Are the Charges?

A Gwalior court has issued a permanent arrest warrant against Dinesh Lodhi, son of BJP MLA Pritam Lodhi, in an attempt-to-murder case after he repeatedly missed court hearings since July 2024. The court ordered him to be marked as absconding.

Court Issues Permanent Arrest Warrant Against BJP MLA’s Son Dinesh Lodhi (Images: X)
Court Issues Permanent Arrest Warrant Against BJP MLA’s Son Dinesh Lodhi (Images: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Fri 2026-10-09 12:00 IST

A Gwalior court has issued a permanent arrest warrant against Dinesh Lodhi, son of BJP MLA Pritam Lodhi from Shivpuri’s Pichhore, after finding that he was deliberately evading arrest and had remained absent from court for nearly two years in an attempt-to-murder case. Additional Sessions Judge Kapil Soni also ordered that Dinesh Lodhi be marked as “absconding” in red ink on the title page of the case file and directed that the case records and seized property be preserved until his arrest.

Dinesh Lodhi absent from court for nearly two years despite repeated exemption pleas

Reports say that Dinesh Lodhi last appeared personally before the court on July 22, 2024. From August 23, 2024, to March 16, 2026, he did not appear in person at dozens of hearings and instead repeatedly filed applications seeking exemption from personal appearance.

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On April 17, 2026, the court cancelled Dinesh Lodhi’s bail and bond and issued a warrant. The latest order came after a police verification report and the statement of Raghuveer Singh, head constable of the Old Cantonment police station, regarding execution of the warrant.

Dinesh Lodhi described as ‘vagrant’ in police report as court finds deliberate evasion

As per reports, the police report stated that Dinesh Lodhi is of a “vagrant nature” and spends most of his time outside with friends or goes to Pichhore. He reportedly visits his village, Jalalpur, only occasionally and stays there briefly once every month or two.

Based on these circumstances, the court concluded that Dinesh Lodhi was deliberately avoiding arrest. The court directed that he be clearly marked as absconding in red ink and that the records and seized items not be destroyed.

Dinesh Lodhi faces another permanent warrant from Atrocity Court

This is the second case in five months in which a court has taken major action against Dinesh Lodhi. Police told the court that he has been declared absconding twice within three months.

An attempt-to-murder case is registered against Dinesh Lodhi at Purani Chhawani police station. A permanent arrest warrant has also previously been issued against him by the Atrocity Court. Police are continuing efforts to execute the warrant.

Also Read: Jailer Makes 2 Life Convicts Clean Her Private Flat; How Ajmer Central Jail Officer Took Murder Inmates Out of Prison, What Happened Next?    

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Police Call BJP MLA Pritam Lodhi’s Son ‘Awara’ In Court, Dinesh Declared Absconder Twice in 3 Months, Warrant Issued- What Are the Charges?
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Police Call BJP MLA Pritam Lodhi’s Son ‘Awara’ In Court, Dinesh Declared Absconder Twice in 3 Months, Warrant Issued- What Are the Charges?

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Police Call BJP MLA Pritam Lodhi’s Son ‘Awara’ In Court, Dinesh Declared Absconder Twice in 3 Months, Warrant Issued- What Are the Charges?

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Police Call BJP MLA Pritam Lodhi’s Son ‘Awara’ In Court, Dinesh Declared Absconder Twice in 3 Months, Warrant Issued- What Are the Charges?
Police Call BJP MLA Pritam Lodhi’s Son ‘Awara’ In Court, Dinesh Declared Absconder Twice in 3 Months, Warrant Issued- What Are the Charges?
Police Call BJP MLA Pritam Lodhi’s Son ‘Awara’ In Court, Dinesh Declared Absconder Twice in 3 Months, Warrant Issued- What Are the Charges?
Police Call BJP MLA Pritam Lodhi’s Son ‘Awara’ In Court, Dinesh Declared Absconder Twice in 3 Months, Warrant Issued- What Are the Charges?
Police Call BJP MLA Pritam Lodhi’s Son ‘Awara’ In Court, Dinesh Declared Absconder Twice in 3 Months, Warrant Issued- What Are the Charges?

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