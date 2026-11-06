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Home > Regionals News > Police officer Shot During Patrol in Bihar’s Darbhanga; Bullet Pierces Leg, Cops Hunt For Criminal

Police officer Shot During Patrol in Bihar’s Darbhanga; Bullet Pierces Leg, Cops Hunt For Criminal

Soon after the incident, Darbhanga SSP Jagunath Reddy Jalareddy and other senior police officials rushed to the spot to take stock of the situation. The Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team collected evidence from the spot, while police's technical cell has also joined the probe.

ASI was on patrol with a police team near Ujan village when the firing took place near an orchard.
ASI was on patrol with a police team near Ujan village when the firing took place near an orchard.

Published By: Nakshab Khan
Published: Fri 2026-11-06 09:11 IST

An Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) posted at Sakathpur police station in Bihar’s Darbhanga district was shot by unidentified gunmen while on patrol near Ujan village on Thursday night. The bullet hit ASI’s left leg below the knee, piercing it.
 
The injured officer has been identified as Randhir Kumar. He was initially taken to a local hospital for treatment and later referred to the Darbhanga Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) for further treatment. The officer is currently undergoing treatment in the hospital’s emergency ward.
 
According to reports, Kumar was on patrol with a police team near Ujan village when the firing took place near an orchard. The exact direction from which the bullet was fired and the identity of the shooter are yet to be established.
 
Soon after the incident, Darbhanga SSP Jagunath Reddy Jalareddy and other senior police officials rushed to the spot to take stock of the situation. The Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team collected evidence from the spot, while police’s technical cell has also joined the probe.
 
Police officials say they are working to identify the shooters and establish the motive behind the firing. The officer was allegedly shot by someone hiding in an orchard while he was on patrol, said SSP. A probe has been initiate into the incident.
“There was a patrolling in the area. They were standing on a higher ground while the ASI was walking downstairs. There is an orchard behind the area, and the bullet was fired from there. The officer was hit below the knee, but he is out of danger. He has been referred to DMCH for better treatment. We are investigating the reason behind the shooting, who was involved, and from where and how the bullet was fired,” said SSP Jagunath Reddy Jalareddy.
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Police officer Shot During Patrol in Bihar’s Darbhanga; Bullet Pierces Leg, Cops Hunt For Criminal
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Police officer Shot During Patrol in Bihar’s Darbhanga; Bullet Pierces Leg, Cops Hunt For Criminal

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Police officer Shot During Patrol in Bihar’s Darbhanga; Bullet Pierces Leg, Cops Hunt For Criminal
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