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Home > Regionals News > Police Personnel Were Being Taken for Mahaviri Akhara Security Duty, When a Speeding Truck Hit Their Bus, Home Guard Driver Dies in Gopalganj

Police Personnel Were Being Taken for Mahaviri Akhara Security Duty, When a Speeding Truck Hit Their Bus, Home Guard Driver Dies in Gopalganj

A routine duty deployment for the Mahaviri Akhara procession turned tragic in Bihar's Gopalganj after a speeding truck crashed into a police bus, killing the Home Guard jawan behind the wheel.

A night duty turned into a tragedy in Bihar's Gopalganj, speeding truck crashed into a police bus, and the home guard driver lost his life
A night duty turned into a tragedy in Bihar's Gopalganj, speeding truck crashed into a police bus, and the home guard driver lost his life

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Tue 2026-11-03 23:43 IST

A police deployment for a religious procession turned tragic in Bihar’s Gopalganj on Tuesday night. A speeding truck rammed into a bus carrying police personnel on the Thawe Bypass in the Nagar police station area. The collision killed the Home Guard jawan who was driving the bus. The deceased has been identified as Vikesh Kumar Rai, a resident of Siswania village under the Uchkagaon police station area. He was posted at the police lines and was assigned the responsibility of transporting police personnel to different locations.

Home Guard Jawan Was Transporting Police Personnel

According to the information available, police personnel had been deployed for the Mahaviri Akhara procession on Tuesday. As part of the arrangements, Vikesh Kumar Rai was assigned to drive a bus carrying the personnel from the police lines. His responsibility was to drop the jawans at different locations where they were scheduled to manage security during the procession.

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While travelling along the Thawe Bypass with the police personnel, a speeding truck suddenly rammed into the bus. The impact of the collision left Rai seriously injured.

Rescue Efforts Fail After Severe Collision

The accident triggered panic in the area. People present nearby rushed to help the injured Home Guard jawan and attempted to rescue him. However, despite the efforts, Vikesh Kumar Rai could not survive the injuries sustained in the collision. The incident left the other personnel and people in the area shocked. The accident also raised concerns over road safety during the movement of vehicles deployed for security arrangements.

Police Send Body for Postmortem, Probe Underway

After receiving information about the accident, a team from Nagar police station reached the spot. The police took possession of the body and sent it to Sadar Hospital for a postmortem examination. As news of Rai’s death spread, grief swept through the police department. His death while performing an assigned duty left fellow personnel mourning the loss.

Police have started investigating the circumstances surrounding the accident. Further details about the truck and the exact cause of the collision are awaited.

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Police Personnel Were Being Taken for Mahaviri Akhara Security Duty, When a Speeding Truck Hit Their Bus, Home Guard Driver Dies in Gopalganj
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Police Personnel Were Being Taken for Mahaviri Akhara Security Duty, When a Speeding Truck Hit Their Bus, Home Guard Driver Dies in Gopalganj

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Police Personnel Were Being Taken for Mahaviri Akhara Security Duty, When a Speeding Truck Hit Their Bus, Home Guard Driver Dies in Gopalganj
Police Personnel Were Being Taken for Mahaviri Akhara Security Duty, When a Speeding Truck Hit Their Bus, Home Guard Driver Dies in Gopalganj
Police Personnel Were Being Taken for Mahaviri Akhara Security Duty, When a Speeding Truck Hit Their Bus, Home Guard Driver Dies in Gopalganj
Police Personnel Were Being Taken for Mahaviri Akhara Security Duty, When a Speeding Truck Hit Their Bus, Home Guard Driver Dies in Gopalganj
Police Personnel Were Being Taken for Mahaviri Akhara Security Duty, When a Speeding Truck Hit Their Bus, Home Guard Driver Dies in Gopalganj

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