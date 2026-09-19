Police Seize DJ During Ganesh Visarjan, Minutes Later SP MP’s Car Is Attacked by Angry Crowd in Sant Kabir Nagar

Tension prevailed in Uttar Pradesh’s Sant Kabir Nagar late Friday night after a crowd allegedly surrounded and vandalised the vehicle of Samajwadi Party MP Laxmikant Nishad.

The incident took place around 11.45 pm near Amardobha intersection under Bakhera police station limits. The MP’s vehicle was passing through the area when the crowd reportedly surrounded it. Police intervened and escorted Nishad away from the spot. One window of the vehicle was allegedly damaged during the incident.

Why Did the Ganesh Procession Turn Tense?

According to police and local residents, the trouble began after cops seized a DJ vehicle that was part of the Ganesh idol immersion procession. The DJ vehicle was reportedly being taken to the police station over excessive sound levels. The action angered people participating in the procession.

The protesters then sat on the road and objected to the police action. The procession had started from Bakhera town and was moving towards the Dhodhaya canal through Amardobha. Residents alleged that police personnel first photographed the DJ vehicle before informing the organisers that it would be seized. The seizure led to an argument and eventually a road protest.

Police Deploy Additional Force

The situation became tense when the MP’s vehicle reached the area. An agitated crowd allegedly surrounded the car and damaged one of its windows. Police personnel quickly intervened and moved Nishad away from the crowd.

Additional forces were later deployed to prevent the situation from escalating. ASP Sushil Kumar Singh also reached the spot and tried to pacify the protesters.

Police Searching for DJ Operator

Sant Kabir Nagar SP Sandeep Meena said senior police officers reached the location and escorted the MP’s vehicle from the area.

“The situation is under control. We are searching for the DJ operator who was using excessive sound levels,” he said.

Police are now looking for the DJ operator as they investigate the incident and the alleged vandalism of the MP’s vehicle.