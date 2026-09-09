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Home > Regionals News > Police vs Students: Gorakhpur Cop Threatens Students? Viral Video Shows ‘So Much Force’ Warning Amid Protest

Police vs Students: Gorakhpur Cop Threatens Students? Viral Video Shows ‘So Much Force’ Warning Amid Protest

A Gorakhpur police officer’s alleged threat to students during a university protest has gone viral, drawing a sharp response from Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav.

Police vs Students: Gorakhpur Cop Threatens Students? Viral Video Shows ‘So Much Force’ Warning Amid Protest

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Wed 2026-09-09 20:56 IST

A video showing a police officer allegedly threatening students during a protest at Gorakhpur University has gone viral on social media. The incident has sparked a political row in Uttar Pradesh, with Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav also reacting to the footage.

The officer, identified as Aviral Mishra, is seen addressing students who were staging a protest. In the viral video, he appears to warn them about the police force that could be deployed if the protest continues.

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“This is the Gorakhpur police. I will call so much force, so much force, that you will be stunned,” the officer is heard saying.

What Happened At Gorakhpur University?

The incident reportedly took place on August 25, when students were staging a sit-in protest at Gorakhpur University. The protesting students had locked both gates of the university. This reportedly caused difficulties for teachers and other university staff.

The university’s proctor, Dr Ved Prakash Rai, reached the spot to speak with the students and resolve the issue. However, the situation reportedly turned tense and a clash followed. Dr Rai then left the spot. Police were subsequently called to the university campus.

Police Officer Questions Students Over Protest

The viral video shows the police officer speaking angrily to the protesting students. He is also heard questioning whether their actions could be called a peaceful protest.

The officer allegedly tells the students, “This is the Gorakhpur police. I will call in so much force, so much force that I will calm them down. Remember that. I am telling you.”

The footage has since triggered criticism on social media, with questions being raised over the police response to students protesting on campus.

Why Are Students Protesting?

The students are reportedly protesting against the expulsion of students who had raised questions over issues concerning their interests. They are demanding that the expulsions be withdrawn. The protest has now drawn wider attention after the video involving the police officer surfaced online.

What Did Akhilesh Yadav Say?

Akhilesh Yadav also targeted the Uttar Pradesh government over the viral video. Sharing the footage on Instagram, the Samajwadi Party chief advised the police officer to exercise restraint while dealing with the students.

“Exercise restraint and gentleness, as these are protesting students; not criminals,” Akhilesh said.

The video has added a political dimension to the Gorakhpur University protest, with the conduct of the police officer now under scrutiny.

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Police vs Students: Gorakhpur Cop Threatens Students? Viral Video Shows ‘So Much Force’ Warning Amid Protest
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Police vs Students: Gorakhpur Cop Threatens Students? Viral Video Shows ‘So Much Force’ Warning Amid Protest

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Police vs Students: Gorakhpur Cop Threatens Students? Viral Video Shows ‘So Much Force’ Warning Amid Protest
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