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Home > Regionals News > Policeman killed by Drug smugglers in Bihar’s Jehanabad, Body Found in Dardha River

Policeman killed by Drug smugglers in Bihar’s Jehanabad, Body Found in Dardha River

According to SP, Kumar had been deployed near SS College two days before his body was recovered. During his duty, a suspected drug peddler from the Belaganj area allegedly arrived in Jehanabad to sell smack. The Tiger Mobile team intercepted the suspected illegal transaction and detained the peddler before sending him to the police station.

The deceased has been identified as Dhaneshwar Kumar. He was posted as a Tiger Mobile personnel at Jehanabad Town Police Station Representative Image (Photo: Unsplash)
The deceased has been identified as Dhaneshwar Kumar. He was posted as a Tiger Mobile personnel at Jehanabad Town Police Station Representative Image (Photo: Unsplash)

Published By: Nakshab Khan
Published: Sun 2026-11-08 07:30 IST

A Bihar Police constable, who was missing for two days, was found dead in the Dardha River in Jehanabad district on Saturday morning. Police suspect that he was murdered by individuals linked to the illegal trade in smack, allegedly as a response for crackdown against drug smugglers.
 
The deceased has been identified as Dhaneshwar Kumar. He was posted as a Tiger Mobile personnel at Jehanabad Town Police Station and originally hailed from Ara district. His body was recovered near Nadiyanwa village under Kako police station limits.
 
The incident has triggered concern within the police department. Magadh Range Inspector General Vikas Vaibhav visited Jehanabad to review the situation. Superintendent of Police, Kota Kiran Kumar, and other senior officials also visited the spot and took stock of the situation.
 
According to SP, Kumar had been deployed near SS College two days before his body was recovered. During his duty, a suspected drug peddler from the Belaganj area allegedly arrived in Jehanabad to sell smack. The Tiger Mobile team intercepted the suspected illegal transaction and detained the peddler before sending him to the police station.
 
The constable reportedly remained in the area for some time to verify details of the case and gather information about other members of the alleged drug trafficking network.
 
According to police, suspected individuals involved in the drug trade subsequently cornered Kumar, assaulted him and beat him to death. His body was allegedly dumped in the river to destroy evidence. However, the exact circumstances surrounding his death are yet to be established, said police.
 
Police have recovered the constable’s service weapon and mobile phone. Five suspects have been arrested so far. They are being questioned to establish their alleged role in the crime.
 
Separate police teams are also conducting raids to identify and apprehend others linked to the suspected drug trafficking network.
 
The SP said that strict action would be taken against everyone involved in the narcotics trade and that a database of others engaged in the business was being prepared to facilitate further action.
 
The constable’s body has been sent for post-mortem examination. 
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Policeman killed by Drug smugglers in Bihar’s Jehanabad, Body Found in Dardha River

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Policeman killed by Drug smugglers in Bihar’s Jehanabad, Body Found in Dardha River

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Policeman killed by Drug smugglers in Bihar’s Jehanabad, Body Found in Dardha River
Policeman killed by Drug smugglers in Bihar’s Jehanabad, Body Found in Dardha River
Policeman killed by Drug smugglers in Bihar’s Jehanabad, Body Found in Dardha River
Policeman killed by Drug smugglers in Bihar’s Jehanabad, Body Found in Dardha River
Policeman killed by Drug smugglers in Bihar’s Jehanabad, Body Found in Dardha River

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