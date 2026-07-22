Policeman Killed, Two Injured After Suspected Terrorists Open Fire on Police Party in J&K’s Anantnag

A police head constable was killed after suspected terrorists opened fire on a police party in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, triggering a major security operation in the area. The attack took place around 12.30 pm at Lal Chowk in Anantnag town, where the police team was deployed on duty. The injured policeman was rushed to the Government Medical College (GMC) Hospital in Anantnag, but later succumbed to his injuries.

The slain policeman was identified as Head Constable Aashiq Hussain, a resident of Beerwah in Budgam district. Soon after the firing, security forces sealed the area, deployed additional personnel and launched a massive search operation to track down the attackers. The area continues to remain under a tight security blanket as the operation is still underway.

Security in Anantnag already on high alert for Amarnath Yatra

The Anantnag attack comes at a time when security agencies have already put in place massive arrangements for the ongoing Amarnath Yatra. Thousands of pilgrims are travelling through Jammu and Kashmir, and forces have been maintaining heightened vigil across the region to ensure their safety.

In the past few days, security agencies have also stepped up preventive measures along the pilgrimage route. Earlier this month, Anantnag Police detained an alleged terror overground worker (OGW) after a facial recognition system (FRS) installed at the Nunwan base camp flagged the suspect during a security screening. Officials had described the interception as an example of technology-driven surveillance strengthening the multi-layered security grid for the annual pilgrimage.

Recent preventive action before Anantnag attack

Security agencies have also intensified verification drives across Jammu and Kashmir. Last week, the Government Railway Police detained eight persons during a verification drive at Jammu railway station as part of enhanced security measures for the yatra. Earlier, similar preventive action had been taken against 14 others under the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

Further investigation into the Anantnag terror attack is underway.

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