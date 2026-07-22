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Home > Regionals News > Policeman Killed, Two Injured After Suspected Terrorists Open Fire on Police Party in J&K’s Anantnag

Policeman Killed, Two Injured After Suspected Terrorists Open Fire on Police Party in J&K’s Anantnag

One police jawan was killed after suspected terrorists opened fire on a police party near Lal Chowk in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag. Security forces launched a search operation.

Anantnag terror attack (Image: X)
Anantnag terror attack (Image: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Last updated: Wed 2026-07-22 13:34 IST

A police head constable was killed after suspected terrorists opened fire on a police party in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, triggering a major security operation in the area. The attack took place around 12.30 pm at Lal Chowk in Anantnag town, where the police team was deployed on duty. The injured policeman was rushed to the Government Medical College (GMC) Hospital in Anantnag, but later succumbed to his injuries.

The slain policeman was identified as Head Constable Aashiq Hussain, a resident of Beerwah in Budgam district. Soon after the firing, security forces sealed the area, deployed additional personnel and launched a massive search operation to track down the attackers. The area continues to remain under a tight security blanket as the operation is still underway.

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Security in Anantnag already on high alert for Amarnath Yatra

The Anantnag attack comes at a time when security agencies have already put in place massive arrangements for the ongoing Amarnath Yatra. Thousands of pilgrims are travelling through Jammu and Kashmir, and forces have been maintaining heightened vigil across the region to ensure their safety.

In the past few days, security agencies have also stepped up preventive measures along the pilgrimage route. Earlier this month, Anantnag Police detained an alleged terror overground worker (OGW) after a facial recognition system (FRS) installed at the Nunwan base camp flagged the suspect during a security screening. Officials had described the interception as an example of technology-driven surveillance strengthening the multi-layered security grid for the annual pilgrimage.

Recent preventive action before Anantnag attack

Security agencies have also intensified verification drives across Jammu and Kashmir. Last week, the Government Railway Police detained eight persons during a verification drive at Jammu railway station as part of enhanced security measures for the yatra. Earlier, similar preventive action had been taken against 14 others under the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

Further investigation into the Anantnag terror attack is underway.

Also Read: Leopard Injures Three In Rajasthan, Rushes Inside Liquor Shop As Dramatic Video Surfaces    

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Policeman Killed, Two Injured After Suspected Terrorists Open Fire on Police Party in J&K’s Anantnag
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Policeman Killed, Two Injured After Suspected Terrorists Open Fire on Police Party in J&K’s Anantnag

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Policeman Killed, Two Injured After Suspected Terrorists Open Fire on Police Party in J&K’s Anantnag
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