Poor Girlfriend-Boyfriend Wanted To Marry, Stole Gold Chain From 60-Year-Old Woman To Fund Wedding In Hyderabad, But CCTV Changed The Game

A young couple from Andhra Pradesh has been arrested for allegedly snatching a gold chain of about three tolas from a 60-year-old woman at the Sri Rajarajeshwari temple in Vanasthalipuram, Hyderabad. According to police, the two wanted to get married but did not have the money. They were caught about two days after the incident with the help of CCTV footage and other leads.

A Woman Alone At The Temple

Ramulamma, 60, works at the temple. On the morning of the incident, she was alone, going about her work in a place where few people were around at that hour.

A young man and woman walked up to her. Police say they offered to help her. The offer was only a pretext.

The Snatching

According to the police account, the couple pressed the woman’s mouth shut so she could not call for help and pulled the gold chain, weighing about three tolas, from her neck. They then rode away on a two-wheeler before anyone could react.

Who Are The Accused?

Police have identified the accused as Durga Ramana Reddy, 23, from Macherla in Andhra Pradesh, and Tenka Varalakshmi, 24, from the Kakinada area. Police say the two had known each other for around a year and a half and wanted to marry. A lack of money, however, stood in the way of their plans.

A Plan Built On Watching

The investigation indicates that the couple did not act on impulse. Police say they kept an eye on the temple’s routine and learnt that few people visit early in the morning. That quiet window, and an elderly woman working by herself, is what they allegedly chose to exploit.

How CCTV Closed In

After the incident, police went through CCTV footage from the area and traced the movements of the two. Leads gathered during the inquiry helped them narrow down the suspects. Both were picked up near Kamalanayak at around 9 am on October 20.

Police Advice

Police have asked women, particularly elderly women who go out alone, to stay alert. Officials said people should take care when wearing gold jewellery in isolated places. Patrolling and crime prevention teams will keep watch in the area to stop similar incidents.

The Road Ahead

The arrests have solved the case on the surface, but the investigation is still on. Police will need to establish whether the couple were involved in any other offences, and what became of the stolen chain. How the case proceeds in court will show how a plan made for a wedding ended in the arrest of both partners before they could marry.

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