Posed As Nurse, Woman Stole Newborn From Saharanpur Hospital, Then Told Family She Had Given Birth

A newborn baby was allegedly stolen from the District Women’s Hospital in Saharanpur, triggering a frantic search that ended with the arrest of a woman after police examined footage from more than 250 CCTV cameras. The baby, born to a woman identified as Shabana, was reportedly taken from the hospital by the accused, identified as Ashu, who allegedly posed as a nurse before fleeing with the newborn.

Woman Posed as Nurse, Took Baby

According to the police, Ashu approached the newborn’s family while posing as a hospital nurse. She allegedly told them that the baby needed to be taken for vaccination and took the child away. She then reportedly left the hospital premises with the newborn. The family raised the alarm after realising that the woman had disappeared with the baby. Police teams began examining CCTV footage from the hospital and surrounding areas. More than 250 cameras were reportedly checked to trace the suspect’s movements.

Police Track Accused Through Multiple Vehicles

According to investigators, Ashu allegedly changed several vehicles while attempting to evade the police. Her movements were eventually tracked, leading to her arrest and the recovery of the newborn. The baby was brought before the family, where the mother identified the child. The newborn was subsequently handed back to the family.

Why Did She Steal the Baby?

Police said Ashu, who is from Teetran town, was previously married to Sonu and had three children. However, the couple reportedly separated following family disputes. She later began working at a private company, where she met a man identified as Ankur. Police said the two lived together for around five years, but their relationship reportedly became strained after they remained childless. Investigators allege that Ashu subsequently began telling relatives and neighbours that she was pregnant.

Family Celebrated After She Claimed to Have Given Birth

After allegedly stealing the newborn, Ashu reportedly travelled to her hometown and sent a message to a family group claiming that she had given birth to a baby boy. According to police, her family celebrated the supposed birth by decorating the house and informing neighbours, unaware of how the baby had allegedly been obtained.

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