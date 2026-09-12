Prajwal Revanna Case: Intimate Videos Found On Seized Device During Bengaluru Jail Raid

Former Janata Dal (Secular) MP Prajwal Revanna is facing fresh scrutiny after a mobile phone allegedly used inside Bengaluru’s Parappana Agrahara Central Prison was seized during a surprise raid. Investigators reportedly found dozens of pornographic videos on the device during examination, adding another layer to the ongoing probe into how a prohibited phone reached the high-security prison.

Mobile Phone Seized During Prison Raid

The Central Crime Branch conducted a surprise search at the prison on August 11, recovering a 5G smartphone, charger, pen drive and notebook from a high-security cell occupied by Revanna and another inmate, Prathap Rai. Police subsequently registered a case over the alleged possession and use of prohibited electronic devices inside the prison. The seized phone reportedly contained applications including WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram, Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. Investigators sent the device for forensic examination as part of the probe.

Forensic Examination Reveals Porn Videos

According to reports citing police sources, the forensic examination found around 80–90 pornographic videos on the phone. The investigators are examining the digital material as they try to establish how the device was obtained and how it was being used inside the prison. The discovery has also raised questions about prison security and the alleged smuggling of mobile phones into the facility.

Probe Widens Over Jail Phone

The investigation has since expanded beyond the device itself. Police are questioning how the phone and SIM card entered the prison and whether prison personnel helped facilitate the access. A prison warder was among several people arrested in connection with the alleged smuggling of the phone and SIM card. Revanna is currently serving a life sentence after being convicted in a rape case. He was also the subject of a widely publicised sexual-assault case involving allegations concerning a woman who worked at his family’s farmhouse. The latest investigation concerns the alleged possession and use of a prohibited mobile phone inside prison and remains ongoing.

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