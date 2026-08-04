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Home > Regionals News > Prayagraj Triple Murder: 3 Deaf-Mute Ragpickers Found Dead In Rented Room; Possible 4th Suspect

Prayagraj Triple Murder: 3 Deaf-Mute Ragpickers Found Dead In Rented Room; Possible 4th Suspect

Police are investigating multiple angles, including an internal dispute and the potential involvement of a fourth suspect.

Businessman Plotted Lover's Husband's Murder After 10-Year Affair. Photo: Canva
Businessman Plotted Lover's Husband's Murder After 10-Year Affair. Photo: Canva

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Last updated: Tue 2026-08-04 18:20 IST

A tragic incident has occurred in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj, where three persons, including two women, were found dead under mysterious circumstances inside a rented room in the Gari Kala neighborhood under the jurisdiction of the Shahganj Police Station. According to reports, the deceased—two women and one man—all worked as ragpickers. Their bodies were found covered in blood inside the rented accommodation.

Three Deaf-Mute Persons Killed in Uttar Pradesh

According to reports, police teams along with forensic experts have rushed to the crime scene to carry out a thorough investigation. All three victims were speech- and hearing-impaired (deaf and mute) and earned a living as ragpickers. Preliminary police investigations suggest that a fight may have broken out among the three, leading to the killings; however, the exact cause of death has not yet been officially confirmed. The landlord of the house has also been unable to confirm their identities.

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Possible Involvement of a Fourth Person

Unconfirmed reports suggest the possibility of a fourth person being involved in the incident, and police are actively probing this angle. Authorities have detained around four people, including the landlady’s son, Pankaj, for questioning. The landlady, identified as Sushila Devi, stated that there was no door leading to the staircase of the house and that her son Pankaj was sleeping at home on the night of the incident.

Other Tenants Remain Unaware

Sushila Devi’s house consists of three other rooms rented out to different tenants. Neighbors claimed that they heard noises coming from the room late at night and subsequently spotted the bodies inside. Reports indicate that Sushila Devi also suspects the involvement of a fourth individual; however, police are currently gathering evidence and conducting a detailed investigation to ascertain the facts.

Also Read: What Is NOTAM? Why India Has Issued 2,530 km Airspace Alert Over Bay Of Bengal For August 6-7

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Prayagraj Triple Murder: 3 Deaf-Mute Ragpickers Found Dead In Rented Room; Possible 4th Suspect
Tags: Deaf Mute RagpickersPrayagraj NewsPrayagraj Triple MurderShahganj Crime NewsUP crime newsUttar Pradesh Police

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Prayagraj Triple Murder: 3 Deaf-Mute Ragpickers Found Dead In Rented Room; Possible 4th Suspect
Prayagraj Triple Murder: 3 Deaf-Mute Ragpickers Found Dead In Rented Room; Possible 4th Suspect
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