Prayers Turned Into Cries for Help on Punjab Highway as Two Buses Carrying Golden Temple Pilgrims Collided, Leaving Four Dead and 18 Injured

Four people died, and around 18 others were injured after two buses carrying pilgrims collided near Naushera Pannuan in Punjab. The accident took place on the Jammu-Kashmir-Rajasthan National Highway when one of the buses suddenly applied its brakes to avoid hitting a motorcycle. Both buses were part of the Chief Minister’s pilgrimage programme. They were travelling from Ferozepur to Sri Harmandir Sahib (Golden Temple) in Amritsar when the accident occurred.

The impact was so severe that four passengers died on the spot. Several others suffered injuries, with 10 reportedly in critical condition.

How Did the Two Pilgrimage Buses Collide?

According to the initial information, the accident took place near Naushera Pannuan town. A motorcycle rider was reportedly crossing the road through the gap in the highway divider. While trying to avoid hitting the motorcycle, the driver of the first pilgrimage bus suddenly applied the brakes.

However, another bus travelling behind it could not stop in time and crashed into the first vehicle. The collision was so powerful that people nearby heard a loud crashing sound. The impact left several passengers seriously injured.

Ambulances Rushed, Doctors Put on Emergency Duty

Soon after the accident, teams from the Road Safety Force reached the spot and started rescue operations. Civil Surgeon Dr Sandeep Dhawan declared an emergency and directed all available ambulances to reach the accident site. Doctors were also called to the emergency ward to handle the injured passengers. The bodies of the four deceased passengers were taken to the hospital. Meanwhile, several injured passengers were shifted for medical treatment. Around 10 people were reported to be in critical condition.

Three Ambulances Stuck in Traffic Jam

The rescue operation also faced difficulties due to heavy traffic on the highway. While transporting injured passengers from Naushera Pannuan to the hospital, three ambulances reportedly got stuck in a traffic jam. This delayed their movement during the emergency response.

The condition of the victims was particularly serious. The impact was so severe that the bodies of the four deceased passengers were badly damaged.

Police Begin Rescue and Investigation

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Surendra Lamba confirmed that a team of police officers had been sent to the accident site. He said rescue operations were underway. Further details about the deceased and injured passengers are awaited. The exact circumstances leading to the collision are also being examined.