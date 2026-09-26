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Home > Regionals News > Pregnancy Tests For Minor Girl Students After Holidays? Maharashtra Residential School Under Fire Over Demands

Pregnancy Tests For Minor Girl Students After Holidays? Maharashtra Residential School Under Fire Over Demands

The reported practice has sparked outrage, while Tribal Development Minister Prof Ashok Uike has denied that pregnancy tests were conducted.

Activists have questioned the practice, while the Tribal Development Minister has denied the claim. (Source:Social Media)
Activists have questioned the practice, while the Tribal Development Minister has denied the claim. (Source:Social Media)

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Sat 2026-09-26 08:52 IST

Girls returning to Ashramshalas-government-funded residential schools for tribal children—in Maharashtra after holidays were allegedly subjected to pregnancy tests before being allowed to resume classes, sparking concerns over the treatment and dignity of minor students. According to reports, girls above the age of 13 returning after the Pola festival holidays were seen waiting at government hospitals in Ghoti and Kalwan for medical examinations. Documents reportedly carried by the students described the requirement as a “Medical Fitness Certificate”, with a hospital stamp stating “Pregnancy Negative”.

Students Reportedly Face Repeated Tests

The girls, all minors, were reportedly seen leaving the hospitals with the certificates after undergoing medical tests. Their identities, as well as the names of their schools, have been withheld to protect their privacy. Students have reportedly described the process as embarrassing and said that such examinations were conducted repeatedly after they returned from leave. The alleged practice has raised questions about the manner in which authorities monitor the welfare and conduct of girls living in residential schools. The reported requirement has also triggered concerns among activists and organisations working with tribal communities, who have questioned whether such measures violate the dignity and privacy of minor students.

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Tribal Rights Group Calls Practice an Insult

Bhagwan Madhe of the Elgar organisation criticised the reported practice, calling it an insult to tribal dignity. The controversy has also prompted demands for clarity from the state government regarding whether pregnancy testing is part of any officially approved procedure for students returning to Ashramshalas.

Minister Denies Pregnancy Tests

Tribal Development Minister Prof Ashok Uike has denied that pregnancy tests are being conducted on students as part of the process. The allegations and the minister’s denial have left questions over what medical examinations, if any, are officially required for girls returning to residential schools after holidays. Further clarification from the department is awaited.
Also Read: Jamui Molestation Case: CM Samrat Choudhary’s Office Shares Victim’s Photograph On X; FIR Registered

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Pregnancy Tests For Minor Girl Students After Holidays? Maharashtra Residential School Under Fire Over Demands
Tags: Ashramshala studentshome-hero-pos-1Maharashtra AshramshalaMaharashtra hostel controversyMaharashtra tribal schoolsmedical fitness certificateminor girls pregnancy testsPregnancy Negative certificatepregnancy test controversytribal girls Maharashtra

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Pregnancy Tests For Minor Girl Students After Holidays? Maharashtra Residential School Under Fire Over Demands

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Pregnancy Tests For Minor Girl Students After Holidays? Maharashtra Residential School Under Fire Over Demands
Pregnancy Tests For Minor Girl Students After Holidays? Maharashtra Residential School Under Fire Over Demands
Pregnancy Tests For Minor Girl Students After Holidays? Maharashtra Residential School Under Fire Over Demands
Pregnancy Tests For Minor Girl Students After Holidays? Maharashtra Residential School Under Fire Over Demands
Pregnancy Tests For Minor Girl Students After Holidays? Maharashtra Residential School Under Fire Over Demands

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