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Home > Regionals News > Pregnant Dalit Woman Allegedly Kicked In Abdomen In Uttar Pradesh, Dies; Police Deny Assault, 6 Suspended

Pregnant Dalit Woman Allegedly Kicked In Abdomen In Uttar Pradesh, Dies; Police Deny Assault, 6 Suspended

A 28-year-old pregnant Dalit woman died in Firozabad, Uttar Pradesh, after her family alleged that police personnel kicked her in the abdomen during an attempt to take her husband for questioning.

Police denied the assault, while six personnel were suspended following the incident. (Source:X)
Police denied the assault, while six personnel were suspended following the incident. (Source:X)

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Wed 2026-09-16 17:59 IST

A 28-year-old pregnant Dalit woman, identified as Anjali, died in Uttar Pradesh’s Firozabad after her family alleged that she was assaulted by police personnel who had arrived at her home to take her husband away for questioning in a theft case. The allegations have triggered protests in the area, while police have denied that the woman was assaulted.

Family Alleges Assault During Police Action

According to reports, a police team led by Sub-Inspector Dharmpal Singh reached the couple’s home in Labhaua village, under the Shikohabad police station area. The police had reportedly gone to arrest Anjali’s husband, Gaurav Kumar, in connection with an alleged theft at a local grocery shop. The family alleged that Anjali, who was around eight-and-a-half months pregnant, pleaded with the officers not to take her husband. They claimed that during the confrontation, she was pushed or kicked in the abdomen, causing her to fall. Police subsequently took Gaurav away. Anjali’s condition reportedly deteriorated following the incident.

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She was taken to a government hospital in Shikohabad, where she delivered a baby boy on Monday morning. Her condition worsened after childbirth, and she was later shifted to a private hospital in Firozabad, where doctors declared her dead. The newborn was reportedly in critical condition and was referred to a hospital in Agra.

Six Policemen Suspended

Anjali’s death sparked protests in Labhaua, with villagers gathering at the police station and demanding action. Six police personnel, including two sub-inspectors, two head constables and two constables, were suspended in connection with the incident. However, Firozabad Police denied the allegations, stating that Anjali and her family members were not assaulted when Gaurav was brought to the Shikohabad police station for questioning.

SP MP Ramjilal Suman Demands Probe

Samajwadi Party Rajya Sabha MP Ramjilal Suman visited the bereaved family and later staged a sit-in at the Shikohabad police station with party workers. He demanded that a murder case be registered against the policemen allegedly responsible and called for an impartial investigation into Anjali’s death.
Also Read: Pakistani Naval Ship Collides With Indian Vessel During North Arabian Sea Surveillance: What Triggered The Incident?

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Pregnant Dalit Woman Allegedly Kicked In Abdomen In Uttar Pradesh, Dies; Police Deny Assault, 6 Suspended
Tags: alleged police assaultDalit woman deathFirozabad policehome-hero-pos-3police kick abdomenPregnant Dalit woman Firozabadpregnant woman dies UPpregnant woman kicked in abdomen

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Pregnant Dalit Woman Allegedly Kicked In Abdomen In Uttar Pradesh, Dies; Police Deny Assault, 6 Suspended

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Pregnant Dalit Woman Allegedly Kicked In Abdomen In Uttar Pradesh, Dies; Police Deny Assault, 6 Suspended

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Pregnant Dalit Woman Allegedly Kicked In Abdomen In Uttar Pradesh, Dies; Police Deny Assault, 6 Suspended
Pregnant Dalit Woman Allegedly Kicked In Abdomen In Uttar Pradesh, Dies; Police Deny Assault, 6 Suspended
Pregnant Dalit Woman Allegedly Kicked In Abdomen In Uttar Pradesh, Dies; Police Deny Assault, 6 Suspended
Pregnant Dalit Woman Allegedly Kicked In Abdomen In Uttar Pradesh, Dies; Police Deny Assault, 6 Suspended
Pregnant Dalit Woman Allegedly Kicked In Abdomen In Uttar Pradesh, Dies; Police Deny Assault, 6 Suspended

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