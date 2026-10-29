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Home > Regionals News > Pregnant Wife Allegedly Stabbed To Death In Jharkhand Months After Love Marriage, Husband And 3 In-Laws Arrested

Pregnant Wife Allegedly Stabbed To Death In Jharkhand Months After Love Marriage, Husband And 3 In-Laws Arrested

Pregnant newlywed Pinky Mahto died in Jharkhand months after her love marriage. Her father alleged dowry harassment and foul play, leading to the arrest of her husband and three in-laws.

Pregnant Wife Allegedly Stabbed To Death In Jharkhand Months After Love Marriage
Pregnant Wife Allegedly Stabbed To Death In Jharkhand Months After Love Marriage

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Thu 2026-10-29 09:37 IST

A newly married woman who was pregnant died in Seraikela Kharsawan district after allegedly being assaulted. Her father says dowry was the reason, and police have arrested four members of her husband’s family.

A Love Marriage That Ended In A Death

A few months ago, Pinky Mahto married the man she loved, Manish Sharma. After the wedding, she moved into the Joy Next Apartment in Satwahani, in the Adityapur police station area of Jharkhand’s Seraikela Kharsawan district.

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Her family says she was pregnant. Today, she is dead, and her father has accused her husband’s family of killing her for dowry.

What The Family Alleges

Pinky’s father, Lalit Mahto, a resident of Road Number 3 in Adityapur 1, has told police that his daughter was harassed continuously for dowry. The family claims she was brutally beaten on the day of the incident.

These are allegations by the family, and police have said the actual cause and circumstances of her death will be confirmed only after the investigation.

From Jamshedpur To Ranchi

According to the family, Pinky’s condition became serious after the assault. She was first taken to MGM Hospital in Jamshedpur, and from there she was referred to RIMS in Ranchi for better treatment. She died there during treatment.

A Story About A Roof

Pinky’s parents’ side has made a second serious claim. They say they were not informed about the incident in time. They also allege that a story was invented that she jumped off the roof, so that her death could be shown as suicide.

This claim against the husband’s family has not been independently confirmed.

Anger At The Apartment

After news of her death reached them, her relatives were furious. They took her body to the Joy Next Apartment and protested there. Police then stepped up the investigation.

Four Arrests

On the basis of Lalit Mahto’s written complaint, police registered an FIR for dowry death. Four people named in it have been arrested and sent to judicial custody. They are Pinky’s husband Manish Sharma, her father in law Shyam Sharma, her mother in law Poonam Sharma and her brother in law Satish Sharma.

Superintendent of Police Manoj Swargiari said the case was registered on the basis of the father’s complaint and preliminary inquiry, and that the four named accused were then arrested.

What Police Are Checking

Police are now examining CCTV footage from the apartment, the postmortem report and other evidence. These will help establish what happened and test the allegations against the accused. At present, the real cause of Pinky’s death and the circumstances at the time are not clear.

What Happens Next

The postmortem findings are likely to be central. They could show whether her injuries match the family’s account or the roof story. The CCTV footage may also show who was at the apartment and when. The accused will have a chance to present their side in court, and the key questions are whether the evidence supports the dowry death charge and what role each of the four played.

Also Read: Caught on CCTV: 20 Rupees Kachori Costs Jaipur Businessman ₹20 Lakh; 2 Men on Bike Steal Cash Bag From His Scooter In Jaipur

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Pregnant Wife Allegedly Stabbed To Death In Jharkhand Months After Love Marriage, Husband And 3 In-Laws Arrested
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Pregnant Wife Allegedly Stabbed To Death In Jharkhand Months After Love Marriage, Husband And 3 In-Laws Arrested

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Pregnant Wife Allegedly Stabbed To Death In Jharkhand Months After Love Marriage, Husband And 3 In-Laws Arrested
Pregnant Wife Allegedly Stabbed To Death In Jharkhand Months After Love Marriage, Husband And 3 In-Laws Arrested
Pregnant Wife Allegedly Stabbed To Death In Jharkhand Months After Love Marriage, Husband And 3 In-Laws Arrested
Pregnant Wife Allegedly Stabbed To Death In Jharkhand Months After Love Marriage, Husband And 3 In-Laws Arrested
Pregnant Wife Allegedly Stabbed To Death In Jharkhand Months After Love Marriage, Husband And 3 In-Laws Arrested

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