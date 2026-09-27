Pregnant Woman Burnt Alive in Dhule: 4 Arrested in 3 Days, But What Led to the Chilling Murder?

A shocking murder case has emerged from Maharashtra’s Dhule district, where a pregnant woman was allegedly killed and her body set on fire at a deserted location. The woman’s burnt body was found near Gartadbari along the Chalisgaon-Dhule route on September 22. Police later discovered through the post-mortem examination that she was pregnant. The fetus had also died.

The case took a major turn as investigators traced the suspected conspiracy within just three days. Four people have been arrested, while police teams are searching for two other suspects.

Pregnant Woman Found Burnt Near Highway

Police received information through Dial 112 about a woman’s burnt body lying in the Gartadbari area. A team from Mohadi Nagar Police reached the spot and found the body in a badly burnt condition. The woman was initially unidentified. Police estimated her age to be between 18 and 30 years.

The post-mortem report then revealed that she was pregnant. Investigators also found that she had suffered fatal injuries before the body was allegedly set on fire. The deceased was later identified as Pinky Hanumant Katkar, 31, according to police investigation details reported on September 26.

Four Arrested in Three Days

Police used CCTV footage, mobile location data, technical analysis and other evidence to trace the suspects. The arrested accused have been identified as Safraj alias Shafiq Aleem Momin, Arif alias Khujya Asif Sheikh, Swati alias Aarti Ganesh Kurhade and Lakshmi Balaji Pawar. Police said the investigation led them to Jamkhed in Ahilyanagar district, where the woman was allegedly connected to a cultural arts centre.

Police Probe Alleged Attack and Cover-Up

According to the investigation reported by police, the woman was allegedly assaulted at a house near Manjarsumba in Beed following an internal dispute. Investigators suspect the accused believed she had died after the assault.

The police further allege that the group then transported her body in a vehicle. The vehicle reportedly travelled towards Rajasthan before being stopped near Gartadbari in Dhule. There, investigators allege, petrol was poured over the woman’s body, and it was set on fire in an isolated area.

Two More Suspects Under Police Scanner

Police have also identified two other alleged suspects in connection with the case. Teams have been sent out to locate them. Investigators are now trying to establish the exact motive, the relationship between the accused and Pinky, and what happened before her death. The case has been registered at Mohadi Nagar Police Station, and further details are expected to emerge as the investigation continues.