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Home > Regionals News > Pregnant Woman Faints During Assault; Body Taken 275 Km Away And Set On Fire In Maharashtra

Pregnant Woman Faints During Assault; Body Taken 275 Km Away And Set On Fire In Maharashtra

Four people have been arrested, while two others remain absconding. Police scanned around 11 hours of CCTV footage as part of the investigation.

Photo: Canva
Photo: Canva

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Sun 2026-09-27 20:03 IST

A 31-year-old pregnant woman, identified as Pinky Hanumant Katka, was allegedly assaulted following an internal dispute at a cultural centre near Maharashtra’s Beed district. The accused reportedly believed she had died after she lost consciousness during the assault and allegedly conspired to dispose of her body. The case came to light after the burnt body of a pregnant woman was discovered in a deserted hilly area near Garatad Bari on the Dhule-Solapur Highway.

Woman Allegedly Assaulted Following Dispute

According to police, Katka was allegedly assaulted near Beed following a dispute at the cultural centre. She reportedly became unconscious during the assault, leading the accused to believe that she had died. The accused then allegedly planned to dispose of the body to conceal the incident.

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Body Transported 275 Km To Dhule

The accused allegedly placed the woman’s body in a car and travelled around 275 km to Dhule. They reportedly took the body to a deserted hilly area, where petrol was allegedly poured over it before it was set on fire. The circumstances surrounding the alleged assault and the subsequent disposal of the body are now part of the police investigation.

Burnt Body Found Near Highway

The incident came to light after police received information about a burnt body found near the Garatad Bari area along the Dhule-Solapur Highway. Police launched an investigation and began examining CCTV footage from the surrounding areas. Investigators reportedly scanned around 11 hours of CCTV footage to trace the movements of the accused and identify those involved.

Four Arrested, Two Still On The Run

Police have arrested four accused in connection with the case, while two others are reportedly absconding. Multiple police teams have been dispatched to locate and arrest the remaining suspects. Investigators are now working to establish the exact sequence of events, the motive behind the alleged assault and the role played by each accused. Further details are awaited as the investigation continues.
Also Read: Caught With Pistol, Bhagalpur Criminal Pushes Cop, Jumps Into River To Escape Police; What Happened Next Goes Viral

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Pregnant Woman Faints During Assault; Body Taken 275 Km Away And Set On Fire In Maharashtra
Tags: Beed crimeDhule crimehome-hero-pos-2Maharashtra crime newsPinky Hanumant Katkapregnant woman assaultedpregnant woman body burntPregnant woman murder

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Pregnant Woman Faints During Assault; Body Taken 275 Km Away And Set On Fire In Maharashtra

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Pregnant Woman Faints During Assault; Body Taken 275 Km Away And Set On Fire In Maharashtra
Pregnant Woman Faints During Assault; Body Taken 275 Km Away And Set On Fire In Maharashtra
Pregnant Woman Faints During Assault; Body Taken 275 Km Away And Set On Fire In Maharashtra
Pregnant Woman Faints During Assault; Body Taken 275 Km Away And Set On Fire In Maharashtra
Pregnant Woman Faints During Assault; Body Taken 275 Km Away And Set On Fire In Maharashtra

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