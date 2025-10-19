Pregnant Woman Stabbed In Delhi’s Nabi Karim: Husband Intervenes, Attacker Dies

In Delhi’s Nabi Karim area, a shocking incident unfolded late Saturday night when a pregnant woman, Shalini (22), was stabbed multiple times by her former live-in partner, Aashu.

In a desperate attempt to save his wife, Shalini’s husband, Aakash, intervened and fatally injured the attacker, who was declared dead on arrival at the hospital.

As per the police, Shalini, who was expecting her 3rd child and already had two children, was on her way to meet her mother, Sheila, with her husband Aakash when the attack occurred.

“The incident occurred around 10:15 pm on Qutub Road. Aashu suddenly appeared and attacked Aakash with a knife. When Aakash dodged the first blow, Aashu turned on Shalini, stabbing her multiple times while she was seated in an e-rickshaw,” a police officer said.

Witnesses informed the violent scene and called to emergency services immediately. In the chaos, Aakash was also stabbed but managed to overpower Aashu, snatch the knife, and strike back, fatally injuring him. Both Shalini and Aashu were rushed to a nearby hospital but were declared dead on arrival. Currently, Aakash is undergoing treatment for his injuries.

Preliminary investigations suggest that Shalini’s decision to reconcile with her husband may have triggered the attack. Sources indicate that Shalini had previously lived with Aashu during a separation from Aakash, and Aashu allegedly claimed paternity of her unborn child, which fueled tensions.

Police have registered a case under Sections 103(1) and 109(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and are probing the circumstances surrounding the attack.

