Priest Booked For Raping Missionary School Cook Repeatedly, Forcing Her To Abort Pregnancy In Jharkhand

The job offer was ordinary: work as a cook at a mission school. According to the woman who took it, what followed was anything but. Her complaint, now with the police, describes months of fear, a medical emergency and a bill that she says she was told she would have to repay.

What the Complaint Alleges

A woman working at a Catholic missionary school in Godda has accused the principal, Father Joseph Soren of St. Alphonsa School, of repeatedly raping her. She says she was brought to the Tilabad Mission in Godda district on the promise of a cook’s job. These are allegations in a complaint. Police have not yet verified them.

The Pregnancy and the Pills

According to the complaint, the woman became pregnant. She alleges that the priest gave her abortion pills and threatened her when she objected. She also says she was threatened with dismissal if she refused.

A Medical Emergency

After taking the pills, she began to bleed heavily. Her condition worsened, and she was taken to a private hospital in Godda. According to her complaint, a procedure was performed there, but the bleeding continued and her condition turned critical. She needed a blood transfusion.

She says the treatment would cost about ₹60,000, and that the priest told her he would recover that amount from her.

The Police Case

Godda SDPO Akash Bhardwaj told India Today that an FIR has been registered against a suspect in the Sundar Pahari police station area and that an investigation has begun. He said the probe is at an early stage and that further details could not be shared. Godda Superintendent of Police Mukesh Kumar declined to comment on camera. Police have not issued a detailed public statement.

The accused is reported to be absconding since the allegations surfaced. The input does not give his response, and no lawyer or representative of the school or the church has commented in the information available.

The Political Reaction

The case has quickly entered political debate. Union Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth criticised the Jharkhand government over it. He demanded strict action and said that what he described as injustice to the state’s tribal daughters in the name of “Abua Raj” must stop. He tagged the Godda Police, Jharkhand Police and the National Commission for Women in his post.

The state government’s response is not in the input. These are the Minister’s views, and the facts will have to be established by the police.

Why the Wording Matters

Allegations of sexual violence by a person in authority over an employee are among the most serious that police handle. The law also protects the identity of a complainant in such cases. Until the investigation and any trial are complete, the claims remain allegations, and the accused is presumed innocent. This is why the report names no one beyond the accused named in the complaint, and why the woman is not identified.

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