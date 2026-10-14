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Home > Regionals News > Priest Shot Dead At Shiva Temple In Muzaffarnagar; Two Bike Borne Men Call 81-Year-Old Retired Army Man And Kill Him – What Exactly Happened?

Priest Shot Dead At Shiva Temple In Muzaffarnagar; Two Bike Borne Men Call 81-Year-Old Retired Army Man And Kill Him – What Exactly Happened?

An 81-year-old retired Army man and Shiva temple priest, Swami Devanand Bharti, was shot dead by two bike-borne attackers in Muzaffarnagar. Police have formed three teams to investigate the murder.

81-Year-Old Retired Army Man Shot Dead At Shiva Temple In Muzaffarnagar (Image: X/ @muzafarnagarpol)
81-Year-Old Retired Army Man Shot Dead At Shiva Temple In Muzaffarnagar (Image: X/ @muzafarnagarpol)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Wed 2026-10-14 08:36 IST

An 81-year-old retired Army man, Swami Devanand Bharti, was shot dead at a Shiva temple in Muzaffarnagar’s Bhaurakalan police station area around 9 pm on Tuesday. Two young men arrived on a motorcycle, called out to the priest and shot him in the chest before fleeing. A PRD soldier posted in nearby quarters heard the gunshot and rushed to the spot, but the attackers had already escaped.

How the Muzaffarnagar temple murder unfolded

Reportedly, police received information about the shooting and rushed to the temple. The DIG, SSP and SP Rural also reached the crime scene as officers began investigating the killing. The priest’s body was taken into police custody and sent for a post-mortem examination.

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The attackers’ identities and the motive behind the Muzaffarnagar murder remain unknown. Police are examining whether Swami Devanand Bharti had an old rivalry or a recent dispute with anyone that could have led to the attack.

Forensic team collects evidence at Muzaffarnagar crime scene

According to reports, a forensic team inspected the temple and collected evidence, including a bullet recovered from the scene that had pierced the priest’s body. Police seized the bullet and other evidence as part of the investigation.

Investigators are also examining the direction from which the shots were fired and the route the attackers took to escape. The team is analysing the suspects’ identities, movements around the crime scene and technical evidence to identify those responsible for the Muzaffarnagar killing.

Three teams formed to crack the Muzaffarnagar murder case

As per reports, Police have deployed three teams from the surveillance unit, Special Operations Group (SOG) and the local police station to solve the case. Officers are pursuing different leads as they try to establish the sequence of events and identify the two motorcycle-borne attackers.

The investigation is ongoing, with the motive and identities of the accused yet to be established. Police are examining all available evidence to determine why the 81-year-old priest was targeted inside the Shiva temple in Muzaffarnagar.

Also Read: Torn Lungs, Damaged Liver Broken Pelvis: Mother Blames Model Girlfriend For Lucknow Restaurant Owner’s Death; Murder Or Accident?    

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Priest Shot Dead At Shiva Temple In Muzaffarnagar; Two Bike Borne Men Call 81-Year-Old Retired Army Man And Kill Him – What Exactly Happened?
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Priest Shot Dead At Shiva Temple In Muzaffarnagar; Two Bike Borne Men Call 81-Year-Old Retired Army Man And Kill Him – What Exactly Happened?

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Priest Shot Dead At Shiva Temple In Muzaffarnagar; Two Bike Borne Men Call 81-Year-Old Retired Army Man And Kill Him – What Exactly Happened?

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Priest Shot Dead At Shiva Temple In Muzaffarnagar; Two Bike Borne Men Call 81-Year-Old Retired Army Man And Kill Him – What Exactly Happened?
Priest Shot Dead At Shiva Temple In Muzaffarnagar; Two Bike Borne Men Call 81-Year-Old Retired Army Man And Kill Him – What Exactly Happened?
Priest Shot Dead At Shiva Temple In Muzaffarnagar; Two Bike Borne Men Call 81-Year-Old Retired Army Man And Kill Him – What Exactly Happened?
Priest Shot Dead At Shiva Temple In Muzaffarnagar; Two Bike Borne Men Call 81-Year-Old Retired Army Man And Kill Him – What Exactly Happened?
Priest Shot Dead At Shiva Temple In Muzaffarnagar; Two Bike Borne Men Call 81-Year-Old Retired Army Man And Kill Him – What Exactly Happened?

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