Prisoner Avails Only 1 Out Of 3 Regular Paroles, Authorities Reject Permanent Parole; Rajasthan High Court Explains The Law

The Rajasthan High Court has ruled that a prisoner cannot be denied permanent parole merely because they did not apply for or avail regular or periodic parole on earlier occasions. The court clarified that failure to use such parole opportunities does not automatically disqualify an inmate from receiving permanent parole under Rule 10 of the Rajasthan Prisoners Release on Parole Rules. The ruling came while hearing a petition challenging an order passed by the concerned authorities, which had rejected the petitioner’s application for permanent parole on the ground that he had availed only one out of the three regular paroles available to him.

Prisoner Challenges Rejection Of Permanent Parole

The petitioner approached the High Court after the authorities rejected his application for permanent parole. The rejection was based on the fact that the prisoner had availed only one of the three regular paroles. The authorities considered his failure to avail the remaining parole opportunities as a reason to deny permanent parole. Challenging this decision, the petitioner argued that the authorities had failed to properly interpret the provisions of Rule 10 of the Rajasthan Prisoners Release on Parole Rules.

Petitioner Relies On Second Proviso To Rule 10

During the proceedings, the petitioner referred to the second proviso to Rule 10 and argued that the provision did not impose any bar on granting permanent parole to a prisoner who had not availed regular or periodic parole. He submitted that a prisoner’s failure to apply for or utilise earlier parole opportunities, irrespective of the reason, could not be treated as an automatic ground for rejecting an application for permanent parole.

Court Clarifies Eligibility For Permanent Parole

The High Court accepted the legal position that not availing regular or periodic parole cannot, by itself, disqualify a prisoner from consideration for permanent parole under Rule 10. The ruling reinforces the importance of interpreting parole provisions in accordance with their actual wording rather than imposing additional eligibility restrictions. The decision is significant for prisoners seeking permanent parole, as it clarifies that failure to avail earlier parole opportunities alone cannot be used to deny their applications. Other applicable eligibility conditions and legal requirements, however, must still be considered.

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