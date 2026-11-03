LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals News > Prisoner Avails Only 1 Out Of 3 Regular Paroles, Authorities Reject Permanent Parole; Rajasthan High Court Explains The Law

Prisoner Avails Only 1 Out Of 3 Regular Paroles, Authorities Reject Permanent Parole; Rajasthan High Court Explains The Law

The court's ruling clarifies that not availing regular parole, by itself, cannot disqualify a prisoner from consideration for permanent parole.

The Rajasthan High Court has clarified that a prisoner cannot be denied permanent parole merely because they did not apply for or avail regular or periodic parole on earlier occasions.
The Rajasthan High Court has clarified that a prisoner cannot be denied permanent parole merely because they did not apply for or avail regular or periodic parole on earlier occasions.

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Tue 2026-11-03 15:11 IST

The Rajasthan High Court has ruled that a prisoner cannot be denied permanent parole merely because they did not apply for or avail regular or periodic parole on earlier occasions. The court clarified that failure to use such parole opportunities does not automatically disqualify an inmate from receiving permanent parole under Rule 10 of the Rajasthan Prisoners Release on Parole Rules. The ruling came while hearing a petition challenging an order passed by the concerned authorities, which had rejected the petitioner’s application for permanent parole on the ground that he had availed only one out of the three regular paroles available to him.

Prisoner Challenges Rejection Of Permanent Parole

The petitioner approached the High Court after the authorities rejected his application for permanent parole. The rejection was based on the fact that the prisoner had availed only one of the three regular paroles. The authorities considered his failure to avail the remaining parole opportunities as a reason to deny permanent parole. Challenging this decision, the petitioner argued that the authorities had failed to properly interpret the provisions of Rule 10 of the Rajasthan Prisoners Release on Parole Rules.

You Might Be Interested In

Petitioner Relies On Second Proviso To Rule 10

During the proceedings, the petitioner referred to the second proviso to Rule 10 and argued that the provision did not impose any bar on granting permanent parole to a prisoner who had not availed regular or periodic parole. He submitted that a prisoner’s failure to apply for or utilise earlier parole opportunities, irrespective of the reason, could not be treated as an automatic ground for rejecting an application for permanent parole.

Court Clarifies Eligibility For Permanent Parole

The High Court accepted the legal position that not availing regular or periodic parole cannot, by itself, disqualify a prisoner from consideration for permanent parole under Rule 10. The ruling reinforces the importance of interpreting parole provisions in accordance with their actual wording rather than imposing additional eligibility restrictions. The decision is significant for prisoners seeking permanent parole, as it clarifies that failure to avail earlier parole opportunities alone cannot be used to deny their applications. Other applicable eligibility conditions and legal requirements, however, must still be considered.
Also Read: 16-Year-Old Girl Steps Out To Relieve Herself, Abducted And Gang-Raped By Two Brothers All Night, Left With Serious Injuries In Vegetable Field– What Happened Next?

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Prisoner Avails Only 1 Out Of 3 Regular Paroles, Authorities Reject Permanent Parole; Rajasthan High Court Explains The Law
Tags: Parole Application RejectedParole Rules IndiaPeriodic ParolePermanent ParolePermanent Parole EligibilityPrisoner Legal RightsPrisoners RightsRajasthan HC JudgmentRajasthan Prisoners Release on Parole Rulesrajasthan-high-courtRegular ParoleRule 10 Parole Rules

RELATED News

3-Year-Old Girl Playing Outside Home Abducted, Raped And Killed By Neighbour; Bulldozer Action Follows In Hamirpur

16-Year-Old Girl Steps Out To Relieve Herself, Abducted And Gang-Raped By Two Brothers All Night, Left With Serious Injuries In Vegetable Field– What Happened Next?

Priest Booked For Raping Missionary School Cook Repeatedly, Forcing Her To Abort Pregnancy In Jharkhand

Elder Brother Shoots Hospital Director In Back As He Tries To Save Wife From Gun Attack In Jharkhand – What Triggered Family Feud?

Caught on Cam: Drugs Inside Police Outpost? Viral Video Raises Questions Over Police Vigilance in Bhubaneswar

LATEST NEWS

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G User Reports Display Line After Software Update, Seeks Free Screen Replacement

Historic Conclusion of Birth Centenary Celebrations with the Torch of Gyan Yagya; A Grand Resolution for World Peace and a New Era Resonates

Jaya Used To Call Amitabh Bachchan ‘Lambu Ji’; Here’s Why Harivansh Rai Bachchan Stopped Her

Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra Camera Leak: One Popular Feature Could Disappear, But Here’s What You May Get Instead

Puneet Bhasin’s New Book Questions How Algorithms and AI Are Reshaping Human Choice and Autonomy

15 Tolas Of Gold, Diwali Gifts And Rs 1 Lakh Transfer: Why Supreme Court Found No Dowry Evidence Against Husband?

One Click On Rs 8,000 Diwali Bonus WhatsApp Link Could Empty Your Bank Account; PIB Warns Against Scam- How Can You Stay Safe?

Adani Airports Rules Out Entry Into Airline Business, Says Competing With Customers ‘Not a Good Strategy’

AVIRAL 2026: Titiksha Public School Showcases Sporting Talent and Excellence

Rangilo Re 2026 ft. Partiv Gohil concludes Nine Nights of Garba, Music and Culture

Prisoner Avails Only 1 Out Of 3 Regular Paroles, Authorities Reject Permanent Parole; Rajasthan High Court Explains The Law

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Prisoner Avails Only 1 Out Of 3 Regular Paroles, Authorities Reject Permanent Parole; Rajasthan High Court Explains The Law

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Prisoner Avails Only 1 Out Of 3 Regular Paroles, Authorities Reject Permanent Parole; Rajasthan High Court Explains The Law
Prisoner Avails Only 1 Out Of 3 Regular Paroles, Authorities Reject Permanent Parole; Rajasthan High Court Explains The Law
Prisoner Avails Only 1 Out Of 3 Regular Paroles, Authorities Reject Permanent Parole; Rajasthan High Court Explains The Law
Prisoner Avails Only 1 Out Of 3 Regular Paroles, Authorities Reject Permanent Parole; Rajasthan High Court Explains The Law
Prisoner Avails Only 1 Out Of 3 Regular Paroles, Authorities Reject Permanent Parole; Rajasthan High Court Explains The Law

QUICK LINKS