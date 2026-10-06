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Home > Regionals News > Prisons DIG Allegedly Had Physical Relations With Life-Term Convict’s Wife, Released Prisoner On Forged SC Order – Now Arrested, What Happened?

Prisons DIG Allegedly Had Physical Relations With Life-Term Convict’s Wife, Released Prisoner On Forged SC Order – Now Arrested, What Happened?

A life convict was allegedly freed from Bengaluru Central Prison using a fake Supreme Court order after police accused a prison employee of sexually exploiting his wife.

Life Convict Freed With Fake SC Order, Prison Staffer Held (Image: X)
Life Convict Freed With Fake SC Order, Prison Staffer Held (Image: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Tue 2026-10-06 09:51 IST

A life convict was allegedly released from Bengaluru Central Prison in 2018 using a fabricated Supreme Court order, while police now allege that a prison employee sexually exploited the convict’s wife in connection with his release. The Parappana Agrahara police have arrested convict Shankar A. and prison employee Srikanth S., while an allegation of sexual exploitation has also been made against a former Chief Superintendent/DIG, identified as Somashekar. Police said the allegation against the officer is being investigated.

As per reports, the case came to light after Karna B. Kshetri, Superintendent-in-Charge of Central Prison, Bengaluru, filed a complaint on May 20. Police said Shankar falsely claimed that he had been released on November 13, 2018, based on a Supreme Court order. A case was registered at Parappana Agrahara Police Station under Sections 465, 468, 471 and 420 of the IPC.

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Bengaluru prison case traces back to life sentence upheld by courts

Police found that Shankar had been convicted in a case registered at Chikkapet Police Station under Sections 364(A) and 120(B) of the IPC. The Fast Track Court-I sentenced him to life imprisonment and imposed a Rs 10,000 fine in its July 12, 2004 judgment.

Reportedly, Shankar later challenged the conviction and sentence before the Karnataka High Court and the Supreme Court. However, the sentence awarded by the trial court was upheld. Despite this, police allege that he was released from Bengaluru Central Prison in 2018 using a forged court document.

Bengaluru employee accused of exploiting convict’s wife

According to the investigation, Srikanth S., who was then a Second Division Assistant (SDA), allegedly sexually exploited Shankar’s wife. He is currently working as a First Division Assistant (FDA) in the Convict Prisoner Section of the Central Prison.

As per reports, police allege that Srikanth later fabricated a copy of a purported Supreme Court order relating to a criminal appeal petition dated November 2, 2018. The document was allegedly used to secure Shankar’s release from Bengaluru Central Prison on November 13, 2018.

Bengaluru officer named in woman’s allegation as probe continues

During questioning, Shankar’s wife also alleged that Somashekar, who was then serving as Chief Superintendent/DIG, sexually exploited her in connection with efforts to secure her husband’s release. Police said the allegation against Somashekar is under investigation and the probe is continuing.

According to reports, Shankar and Srikanth were arrested and produced before a court, which remanded both accused to judicial custody. Police said further investigation is underway into the alleged forged order and the circumstances surrounding the release from Bengaluru prison.

Bengaluru police team continues investigation into alleged fraud

The investigation is being conducted under the guidance of M. Narayana, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Electronic City Division. Assistant Commissioner of Police Satish K.M., Police Inspector P.G. Naveen Kumar, PSIs Mahadevayya and Kalavathi, along with other police personnel, were involved in tracing and apprehending the accused.

As per reports, police said the investigation into the Bengaluru case is continuing, including the allegations made by the convict’s wife against the prison employee and the former DIG.

Also Read: Wife Abandoned At Chauraha Over Dowry Car Demand, Husband Remarried After Triple Talaq – Aligarh Woman Accuses Him Of Affair With Transgender    

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Prisons DIG Allegedly Had Physical Relations With Life-Term Convict’s Wife, Released Prisoner On Forged SC Order – Now Arrested, What Happened?
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Prisons DIG Allegedly Had Physical Relations With Life-Term Convict’s Wife, Released Prisoner On Forged SC Order – Now Arrested, What Happened?

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Prisons DIG Allegedly Had Physical Relations With Life-Term Convict’s Wife, Released Prisoner On Forged SC Order – Now Arrested, What Happened?
Prisons DIG Allegedly Had Physical Relations With Life-Term Convict’s Wife, Released Prisoner On Forged SC Order – Now Arrested, What Happened?
Prisons DIG Allegedly Had Physical Relations With Life-Term Convict’s Wife, Released Prisoner On Forged SC Order – Now Arrested, What Happened?
Prisons DIG Allegedly Had Physical Relations With Life-Term Convict’s Wife, Released Prisoner On Forged SC Order – Now Arrested, What Happened?
Prisons DIG Allegedly Had Physical Relations With Life-Term Convict’s Wife, Released Prisoner On Forged SC Order – Now Arrested, What Happened?

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