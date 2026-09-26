Private Parts Bleeding, Grinder Found In Room: Sant Premanand Maharaj’s Disciple Dies After Fourth-Floor Jump; What Really Happened?

Police are probing the death of Rasik Dulari Sharan Maharajji, a disciple of Sant Premanand Maharaj, after he was found critically injured following a fall from the fourth-floor roof of a building in Vrindavan on Thursday evening. The case has taken an unusual turn after investigators found injuries on his private parts and recovered a grinder from his room. Police are checking whether the tool was used to cause the injuries. Eyewitnesses said his penis had been severed and that he had lost a considerable amount of blood.

Reportedly, Rasik Dulari had been staying at Guru Kripa Kunj, which is associated with Keli Kunj Ashram, since June. Around 50 disciples associated with Sant Premanand Maharaj live in the building. He was alone in his room when the incident happened. Police are now examining the circumstances before his fall and the injuries found on his body as part of the investigation involving the Sant Premanand Maharaj disciple.

Sant Premanand Maharaj disciple had taken initiation in 2015

As per reports, Rasik Dulari was earlier known as Dinesh and worked as an electrician in Jabalpur. He took initiation from Sant Premanand Maharaj in September 2015, after which his name was changed to Rasik Dulari Sharan.

On Thursday evening, he went to the fourth-floor roof and sat there for some time before jumping from the building. He was rushed to Sarvodaya Hospital in a critical condition, but died during treatment. After being informed by disciples of Sant Premanand Maharaj, police reached the hospital and began investigating the case.

Sant Premanand Maharaj-linked death under suicide, murder probe

आज दिनांक 25.09.2026 को सुबह एक सूचना प्राप्त हुई कि सर्वोदय अस्पताल में एक व्यक्ति घायल अवस्था में आकर भर्ती हुए हैं । इस सूचना पर संज्ञान लेते हुए तत्काल जांच की गई, तो जानकारी प्राप्त हुई कि इनका नाम दीपक लोधी उर्फ रसिक दुलारी शरण है, जो जबलपुर के रहने वाले हैं । यह केली कुंज… pic.twitter.com/fmIDYZPAUa — MATHURA POLICE (@mathurapolice) September 25, 2026

According to reports, Vrindavan Circle Officer Sandeep Singh said Sarvodaya Hospital had informed police about the young man’s death. “The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination, and the family has been informed,” he said.

The forensic team and Vrindavan police inspected the scene, while the body was sent for post-mortem examination. Sandeep Singh said the death was being investigated from both the suicide and murder angles. Police are also examining the grinder recovered from the Sant Premanand Maharaj disciple’s room and the circumstances behind his injuries.

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