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Home > Regionals News > Professor Lost ₹1.1 Crore In Digital Arrest Scam: How Did Odisha Police Recover The Stolen Money?

Professor Lost ₹1.1 Crore In Digital Arrest Scam: How Did Odisha Police Recover The Stolen Money?

Odisha Police helped recover nearly ₹1.1 crore lost by a retired professor in a digital arrest scam. Fraudsters posing as officials pressured him into transferring money under false legal threats. Prompt reporting and swift cybercrime investigation enabled authorities to trace, freeze and recover the stolen funds.

Professor Lost ₹1.1 Crore In Digital Arrest Scam: How Did Odisha Police Recover The Stolen Money? (Via X)
Professor Lost ₹1.1 Crore In Digital Arrest Scam: How Did Odisha Police Recover The Stolen Money? (Via X)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: Wed 2026-06-24 20:30 IST

In a major success against cybercrime, Odisha Police helped recover nearly ₹1.1 crore that had been fraudulently taken from a retired professor through a so-called “digital arrest” scam. The case highlights both the growing sophistication of online fraudsters and the increasing effectiveness of cybercrime investigation units in tracing stolen funds. The victim, a retired academic from Bhubaneswar, was allegedly deceived by cybercriminals posing as law enforcement and government officials. Through a series of threatening phone calls and fabricated allegations, the scammers convinced him that he was under investigation in a serious criminal case and needed to cooperate to avoid arrest.

How The Digital Arrest Scam Unfolded

According to investigators, the fraudsters contacted the professor and claimed that his identity had been linked to illegal financial activities. The callers reportedly introduced themselves as officials from various government agencies and used fear tactics to gain his trust.

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The victim was told that his bank accounts and financial transactions were under scrutiny. To avoid legal action and prove his innocence, he was instructed to transfer large sums of money into specified accounts for “verification” purposes. Believing the threats to be genuine, the professor transferred approximately ₹1.1 crore over multiple transactions.

Complaint Filed After Realising The Fraud

The scam came to light after the victim realized he had been manipulated. He subsequently approached law enforcement authorities and filed a complaint with the cybercrime unit.

Cyber investigators immediately launched a probe, tracing the movement of funds across multiple bank accounts. Such scams often involve complex networks where stolen money is quickly routed through several accounts to make recovery difficult.

Officials said swift reporting by the victim played a crucial role in increasing the chances of recovering the money.

Odisha Police Track And Freeze Transactions

Using banking records, digital transaction trails and coordination with financial institutions, Odisha Police managed to identify the accounts that had received the funds.

Investigators acted quickly to freeze suspicious accounts before the money could be withdrawn or transferred further. Their efforts resulted in the recovery of nearly the entire amount allegedly lost in the scam.

Police later initiated the process of returning the recovered funds to the victim through legal procedures.

Rise In Digital Arrest Frauds

Authorities have repeatedly warned citizens about the growing threat of digital arrest scams. In such frauds, criminals impersonate police officers, cybercrime officials, CBI personnel, customs officers or other government representatives.

Victims are often threatened with arrest, legal action or account freezes unless they comply with instructions and transfer money. Cyber experts advise people to verify claims independently and never share sensitive financial information over phone calls or video calls.

Police Urge Public To Stay Alert

Following the successful recovery, Odisha Police urged citizens to remain cautious while dealing with unknown callers claiming to represent government agencies. Officials stressed that legitimate law enforcement agencies do not demand money transfers over phone calls or video conferencing platforms. They also encouraged people to immediately report suspicious communications through cybercrime helplines and local police stations.

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Professor Lost ₹1.1 Crore In Digital Arrest Scam: How Did Odisha Police Recover The Stolen Money?
Tags: Bhubaneswar professor scamcyber fraud Indiacybercrime investigationcybercrime recoverydigital arrest frauddigital arrest scamhome-hero-pos-7Odisha Policeonline fraud case

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Professor Lost ₹1.1 Crore In Digital Arrest Scam: How Did Odisha Police Recover The Stolen Money?
Professor Lost ₹1.1 Crore In Digital Arrest Scam: How Did Odisha Police Recover The Stolen Money?
Professor Lost ₹1.1 Crore In Digital Arrest Scam: How Did Odisha Police Recover The Stolen Money?
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