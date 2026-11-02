LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals News > Property Dealer, Associates Assault Judge, His Family After Objection Over Loud Music And Firecrackers | Video

Property Dealer, Associates Assault Judge, His Family After Objection Over Loud Music And Firecrackers | Video

According to the complaint, the incident took place in the Sarkanda police station area when the judge and his family objected to the late-night bursting of firecrackers and the playing of loud music accompanied by drums during the celebration.

The objection by judge's family allegedly angered the accused after which the accused Barua and his associates surrounded the judge and his family members and assaulted them.
The objection by judge's family allegedly angered the accused after which the accused Barua and his associates surrounded the judge and his family members and assaulted them.

Published By: Nakshab Khan
Last updated: Mon 2026-11-02 14:03 IST

A property dealer identified as Abhay Barua, and some of his associates allegedly assaulted a family court judge Praful Kumar Sonwani and his family members in Bilaspur district of Chhattisgarh after a dispute over loud music and firecrackers during a birthday celebration. The accused have now been booked for the assault. 
 
According to the complaint, the incident took place in the Sarkanda police station area when the judge and his family objected to the late-night bursting of firecrackers and the playing of loud music accompanied by drums during the celebration on Oct 31 at around 11 pm.
 
The objection by judge’s family allegedly angered the accused after which the accused Barua and his associates surrounded the judge and his family members and assaulted them. The judge’s wife, sister-in-law and other relatives were also allegedly beaten and threatened.
 
Police have filed a case against Barua and his associates. A CCTV footage purportedly showing firecrackers being burst late at night has also surfaced. The matter took a curious turn as police filed a counter FIR against the judge, his wife and his brother-in-law following a complaint by the accused.
How the fight erupted
 
According to the reports, the judge who is posted at the Family Court in Mahasamund, had gone to attend a family function and was visiting his in-laws along with his wife and other family members.
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Responsible Sane (@thenewscurrenthq)

You Might Be Interested In



As the family members were asleep, loud drumbeats and firecrackers suddenly began outside their home. According to the complaint, the noise went on continuously for around 45 minutes, causing children and elderly members of the household to wake up in fear.
You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Property Dealer, Associates Assault Judge, His Family After Objection Over Loud Music And Firecrackers | Video

RELATED News

Watch Video: Women Tear Clothes, Fight Each Other Outside Police Station; One Woman Was Protesting Outside Station – What Caused This Scuffle?

Supreme Court Denies UP Teacher’s Transfer To In-Laws’ District, Says Students’ Education Comes First

Two Men With Fake Press IDs Film Foreign Woman In Ahmedabad Hotel, Threaten Manager Over Prostitution Racket; Demand Rs 5 Lakh To Suppress Footage

Railway Officer Found Dead On Sofa In Agra Office; Wife Accuses Officials Of Mental Harassment And Transfer Threats – What Happened?

House Arrest’ At Trump Towers? Gurugram Resident Claims Builder Disabled Lift Access To His 36th-Floor Home

LATEST NEWS

Property Dealer, Associates Assault Judge, His Family After Objection Over Loud Music And Firecrackers | Video

SOUHARDYA 2026 Inaugurated at RGIPT Jais, Promoting Social Innovation, Sustainability and Entrepreneurship

Tiger Shroff’s First Public Appearance After Juhu Firing? Actor’s Team Breaks Silence On November 3 Event

Virat Kohli’s Delhi Homecoming In Doubt! Arun Jaitley Stadium Renovation Set To Shift India-Sri Lanka ODI

House Arrest’ At Trump Towers? Gurugram Resident Claims Builder Disabled Lift Access To His 36th-Floor Home

Gayatri Mantra: A Pathway to Complete Transformation – Amit Shah on the Completion of 100 Years of Akhand Jyoti

RGIPT–CHT MoU to Advance Energy Research, Industry Collaboration and Start-up Development

PNB Fraud In Greater Noida: Farmers Refuse To Celebrate Diwali As Crores In Savings Remain Unrecovered Amid Staff, Customer Involvement

No Shelter, Minimal Setup Yet Rs 15,000 Daily Sales! Rohtang Pass Seller Charges Rs 100 For Maggi, Rs 40 For Tea

Srinibas Pradhan Constructions Limited Emerges as L1 Bidder for Rs 30.81 Cr Road Construction Project in Odisha

Property Dealer, Associates Assault Judge, His Family After Objection Over Loud Music And Firecrackers | Video

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Property Dealer, Associates Assault Judge, His Family After Objection Over Loud Music And Firecrackers | Video

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Property Dealer, Associates Assault Judge, His Family After Objection Over Loud Music And Firecrackers | Video
Property Dealer, Associates Assault Judge, His Family After Objection Over Loud Music And Firecrackers | Video
Property Dealer, Associates Assault Judge, His Family After Objection Over Loud Music And Firecrackers | Video
Property Dealer, Associates Assault Judge, His Family After Objection Over Loud Music And Firecrackers | Video
Property Dealer, Associates Assault Judge, His Family After Objection Over Loud Music And Firecrackers | Video

QUICK LINKS