Property Dealer, Associates Assault Judge, His Family After Objection Over Loud Music And Firecrackers | Video

A property dealer identified as Abhay Barua, and some of his associates allegedly assaulted a family court judge Praful Kumar Sonwani and his family members in Bilaspur district of Chhattisgarh after a dispute over loud music and firecrackers during a birthday celebration. The accused have now been booked for the assault.

According to the complaint, the incident took place in the Sarkanda police station area when the judge and his family objected to the late-night bursting of firecrackers and the playing of loud music accompanied by drums during the celebration on Oct 31 at around 11 pm.

The objection by judge’s family allegedly angered the accused after which the accused Barua and his associates surrounded the judge and his family members and assaulted them. The judge’s wife, sister-in-law and other relatives were also allegedly beaten and threatened.

Police have filed a case against Barua and his associates. A CCTV footage purportedly showing firecrackers being burst late at night has also surfaced. The matter took a curious turn as police filed a counter FIR against the judge, his wife and his brother-in-law following a complaint by the accused.

How the fight erupted

According to the reports, the judge who is posted at the Family Court in Mahasamund, had gone to attend a family function and was visiting his in-laws along with his wife and other family members.

As the family members were asleep, loud drumbeats and firecrackers suddenly began outside their home. According to the complaint, the noise went on continuously for around 45 minutes, causing children and elderly members of the household to wake up in fear.